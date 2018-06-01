Getty Image

One thing that was obvious during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals was that the Golden State Warriors really miss Andre Iguodala. While his calming presence on offense is a big loss, the much bigger loss is that the veteran wing is nominally the team’s LeBron Stopper on the other end of the floor.

Seeing as how LeBron James had an NBA Finals career high 51 points in the loss, Golden State could use someone who has a track record of pestering him over the remainder of the series. But as it turns out, the Warriors will likely need to win at least one more game with Iguodala on the sidelines.

Steve Kerr announced on Friday afternoon that the knee injury that has plagued Iguodala since the Western Conference Finals will make him doubtful for Sunday’s Game 2.