Andre Iguodala Will Have Surgery After Fracturing His Wrist Against The Suns

The Golden State Warriors picked up a pair of very important wins over the weekend, beating the Bucks and Suns at home, as they continue to have the highest variance between home and away record of any team in the NBA.

Those wins pulled the Warriors even with the Clippers for fifth in the West, and on Wednesday they will travel to L.A. to face those very Clippers in what could be a very important game for seeding. Unfortunately for Golden State, they’ll play that game without veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who they announced would be out indefinitely after he has surgery to repair a fractured wrist.

Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/OS8GsrPNT0 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 15, 2023

The injury occurred in the blowout of the Suns, where Iguodala played 16 minutes and scored six points, as he’s had to become a rotation piece again, averaging 14 minutes per game over the past five games in Andrew Wiggins’ continued absence. The highlight of the night for Iguodala was a reverse dunk (whether this was the culprit for his injury or not is unknown), but that may end up being the last one we see from the former Finals MVP.

Andre was feeling young again pic.twitter.com/UnnDnYUnJV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

While he wasn’t initially expected to be a particularly important on-court piece this season, the Warriors will now be extremely thin on the wing without Wiggins or Iguodala, who figures to be out for an extended period after surgery.