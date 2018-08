Here’s a prime example of Andre Iguodala‘s skill set and athleticism on full display: Against the Portland Trail Blazers, he swoops in to stuff a J.J. Hickson dunk, then flies down the court to finish a Denver fast break with a huge dunk.

