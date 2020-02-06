It was reported on Wednesday night that Andre Iguodala’s time as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies was coming to an end prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. Iguodala would head to the Miami Heat in the proposed deal, but it was unclear what other pieces would be involved in the swap, as there were rumblings that the Oklahoma City Thunder might get in on the action and send Danilo Gallinari to South Beach.

As it turns out, Gallo appears to be staying in Oklahoma City. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Heat came to terms on a player-heavy deal that is headlined by Iguodala going to Miami and Justise Winslow moving to Memphis.

Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Wojnarowski also mentioned the rumblings regarding the Thunder. While he conceded that there’s a chance talks start back up and this turns into a three-team trade, for now, conversations between Miami and Oklahoma City have reached an impasse.

If Miami and Oklahoma City could reach a deal on Gallinari, there's still time to make this a three-team trade — but those talks are fully stalled, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/wxdiJGUXLp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

So as it is constructed now, the Grizzlies took back a pair of contracts that the Heat wanted to move — Johnson has a player option worth $16 million for next year, while Waiters is owed $12.6 million in 2020-21 — and received another talented youngster in Winslow, who should fit snugly alongside Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the rest of the team’s young core. In exchange, the Heat get a ball-handler/perimeter defender in Iguodala, who signed an extension with the squad, and a pair of expiring deals in Crowder and Hill.

Perhaps this will change in the next few hours, and we’ll get to see the Thunder swoop in and change the complexion of this deal. For now, it’s a two-team trade that does make sense for both squads.