Getty Image

The Warriors have, at least briefly, pulled themselves out of their recent funk with three straight wins after a four game losing streak that came on the heels of the drama between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Making matters even better for Golden State is that Steph Curry and Green are expected to be back on the court fairly soon, and DeMarcus Cousins is hopeful to make his debut after Christmas. All of that figures to put to rest any concerns about their status as title favorites for this season, but the future remains cloudy with Durant’s impending free agency.

While Durant, Klay Thompson, and Green (in 2020) are the soon-to-be free agents most figure to have the biggest impact on the future of the dynasty, but Andre Iguodala’s presence has long been under-appreciated for what he brings to the Warriors. Iguodala was the Finals MVP of their first championship and he’s long been a key cog behind their star triumverate (now quadrumvirate) and is a steadying hand as a secondary ball-handler and a strong defensive presence.