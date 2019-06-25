Getty Image

As Kevin Durant fought to rehab back from the strained calf he suffered in the second round of the playoffs, the Warriors put out very little public information on how his progress was going. There was no timetable for his return, no real updates of any sort. They took it game by game, usually ruling him a day or two before the Warriors were set to play before finally clearing him for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant would suffer a ruptured Achilles in the second quarter of that game.

For as little info as the public had, Warriors players didn’t have much to go off, either. There were whispers that some Warriors players felt Durant should’ve come back before he did and were frustrated by a rehab process that dragged on and on. Andre Iguodala was asked about Durant’s injury saga during an appearance on The Breakfast Club Tuesday morning, and revealed a similar experience.