After 13 seasons and more than 750 games combined between the regular season and playoffs, it appears as if Andrew Bogut’s NBA career has come to an end. The former No. 1 overall pick and NBA champion appeared in 23 contests for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2017-2018 season but, on the heels of an unremarkable campaign, Bogut will reportedly move to Australia’s NBL with a two-year contract to play for the Sydney Kings.

Andrew Bogut says there are no NBA outs in his deal. No Euro outs, either. He’s committed to the Sydney Kings for two years, and says he’s retired from the NBA. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) April 24, 2018

As noted above, Bogut’s contract reportedly does not include any provision to return to the NBA and he is on record as suggesting he is now officially retired from the NBA. His deal does, however, give him the opportunity to have an ownership stake in his new club.

Andrew Bogut says that part of his negotiations with the Sydney Kings was to ultimately become a major shareholder. He has 10%, as part of this deal. He eventually wants 50%. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) April 24, 2018

Though Bogut’s career was hurt by injury at times, the top pick in the 2005 NBA Draft finished with an All-NBA appearance, an All-Defense appearance, a blocked shots title and, of course, an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.