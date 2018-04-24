Andrew Bogut Says He’s Retired From The NBA, But Will Keep Playing Basketball

04.23.18 23 mins ago

Getty Image

After 13 seasons and more than 750 games combined between the regular season and playoffs, it appears as if Andrew Bogut’s NBA career has come to an end. The former No. 1 overall pick and NBA champion appeared in 23 contests for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2017-2018 season but, on the heels of an unremarkable campaign, Bogut will reportedly move to Australia’s NBL with a two-year contract to play for the Sydney Kings.

As noted above, Bogut’s contract reportedly does not include any provision to return to the NBA and he is on record as suggesting he is now officially retired from the NBA. His deal does, however, give him the opportunity to have an ownership stake in his new club.

Though Bogut’s career was hurt by injury at times, the top pick in the 2005 NBA Draft finished with an All-NBA appearance, an All-Defense appearance, a blocked shots title and, of course, an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

TAGSANDREW BOGUT

