Andrew Wiggins Thinks The Jimmy Butler Drama Has Been Overblown

Getty Image

Everybody is keeping an eye on the Timberwolves early in this NBA season, and it’s for all the wrong reasons. The Jimmy Butler trade demand drama has overtaken anything the Wolves can do on the court and it’s left their young stars like Andrew Wiggins in a tough spot. Butler didn’t do Wiggins any favors when he went on a practice tirade and proceeded to immediately do a sit down interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

During the interview, Butler took a subtle shot at Wiggins competitiveness. He complimented him on being one of the most talented players on the team, but wants to see Wiggins back up that talent with effort on a nightly basis. Butler’s problems with his young teammates not being as competitive as him has led to perceived tension and is the assumed reason for why he requested a trade out of Minnesota.

Wiggins, however, says that much of this is overblown. According to the man himself, he and Butler have apparently always been cool, and the infamous practice tirade wasn’t that chaotic.