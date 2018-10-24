Andrew Wiggins Thinks The Jimmy Butler Drama Has Been Overblown

10.24.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Everybody is keeping an eye on the Timberwolves early in this NBA season, and it’s for all the wrong reasons. The Jimmy Butler trade demand drama has overtaken anything the Wolves can do on the court and it’s left their young stars like Andrew Wiggins in a tough spot. Butler didn’t do Wiggins any favors when he went on a practice tirade and proceeded to immediately do a sit down interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

During the interview, Butler took a subtle shot at Wiggins competitiveness. He complimented him on being one of the most talented players on the team, but wants to see Wiggins back up that talent with effort on a nightly basis. Butler’s problems with his young teammates not being as competitive as him has led to perceived tension and is the assumed reason for why he requested a trade out of Minnesota.

Wiggins, however, says that much of this is overblown. According to the man himself, he and Butler have apparently always been cool, and the infamous practice tirade wasn’t that chaotic.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP