Andrew Wiggins Shades Doubters, Cavs on Instagram

Andrew Wiggins has finally spoken. After weeks of endless speculation and recent days of seeming confirmation that he’d be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love, the number one pick of the 2014 draft denounced his doubters – with the Cavs and LeBron James surely among them – in a post on Instagram.

The caption is lyrics from Fabolous’ track “Transformation.”

I’m here to beat the odds that was set against me, wished the worst luck to anyone who bet against me.

This is harmless fun, of course, but quells notions that Wiggins won’t be fueled by this transitional start to his career. While he doesn’t mention the Cavaliers and James – who has long made it known he wants to play with Love – specifically, it’s a safe bet Wiggins counts his soon-to-be former team and superstar teammate among those who “bet against” him. Let’s just say it doesn’t seem like the Canadian sensation will be rooting for Cleveland going forward.

But this is about more than the Cavaliers. Wiggins faced an undue amount of criticism throughout the draft process that extended to the Love talks. All professional athletes have detractors, of course, but few have dealt with as many as Wiggins before playing their first game, and fewer still have gained them through zero fault of their own.

Wiggins clearly remembers instances like a fan at Las Vegas Summer League yelling “You’re gonna get traded!” when he was at the free throw line and his awkwardly pointed, live interview on SportsCenter from last week. Here’s hoping he uses them and many more similar scenes from the past couple of months as propellent to reach the exalted heights in Minnesota that his limitless potential suggests.

Will Wiggins star in Minnesota?

