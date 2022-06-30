2b7421149ec73348fa4131e0ad77e77f.jpg
DimeMag

Anfernee Simons Will Sign A 4-Year, $100 Million Deal To Stay In Portland

by: Twitter

The Portland Trail Blazers scuffled in the aggregate during the 2021-22 season, losing more than fifty games and spending the second half of the season with a clear vision toward ping-pong balls. Through that lens, it was a disappointing campaign for the franchise, but Portland ended up with the No. 7 pick (Shaedon Sharpe) and an intriguing offseason trade addition (Jerami Grant) to pair with the return of Damian Lillard. On top of that, there was a clear and notable breakout from a young player in Anfernee Simons, with the fourth-year guard producing impressive numbers and setting himself up for a substantial payday in restricted free agency.

Sure enough, when free agency opened the Blazers finalized an agreement with Simons on a hefty deal for four years and $100 million, as they clearly envision him as the secondary star alongside Lillard in the backcourt.

After three seasons in which he started only five total games, Simons made 30 starts (57 games) in 2021-22, averaging career-best marks across the board. The 23-year-old guard averaged 17.3 points per game in less than 30 minutes of action, filling it up from the perimeter to the tune of 40.5 percent from three-point range on real volume. Simons has a 58.5 percent true shooting mark over the last two seasons combined and, with his age and upward trajectory, there is reason for excitement in Portland.

The future of the Lillard-Simons partnership will be interesting to monitor, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Still, Simons was a player that the Blazers couldn’t afford to let go after what he showed last season, and he’ll be sticking around Portland, perhaps as a bridge to a new era for the franchise in the next couple of seasons.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×