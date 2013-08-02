Anthony Bennett Reveals A Secret About His Game: He Can’t Palm A Basketball

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised everyone when they selected UNLV power forward, Anthony Bennett, with the first overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. CBC’s The National host, Peter Mansbridge, shot some hoops with the Canadian baller as part of their one-on-one interview. But when Mansbridge asked Bennett to palm the ball, Bennett said his hands were too small.

Small hands aren’t necessarily the biggest impediment for NBA success. Shawn Kemp had famously small hands, so much so he couldn’t palm the ball, which makes some of his more acrobatic dunks that much more incredible. But Kemp went on to make six All-Star teams during an excellent NBA career before weight problems robbed him of his explosiveness.

So Bennett’s NBA future shouldn’t be maligned simply because he can’t palm a basketball. That being said, his shooting performance with Mansbridge leaves a lot to be desired.

Here’s the full interview:

How do you think Anthony Bennett will do in the NBA?

