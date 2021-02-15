Getty Image
Report: Anthony Davis Will Miss 2-3 Weeks With A Calf Strain

The Lakers lost in Denver on Sunday night, but for the now 21-7 Los Angeles squad, the concern was far less about dropping a game and much more on Anthony Davis’ health.

The star big man left late in the second quarter after being fouled by Nikola Jokic and appearing to step awkwardly. He would take his two free throws and immediately limp to the locker room, grabbing at the back of his right leg. Given Davis has been dealing with Achilles tendonosis for the last week, missing two games because of it, there was immediate concern about his status going forward. The Lakers officially announced he had an Achilles strain with an MRI to come on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the results of that MRI gave Davis a diagnosis of a calf strain and re-aggravation of his Achilles tendonosis that will keep him out for 2-3 weeks.

The official update from the Lakers is that the MRI revealed no rupture and he’ll be further evaluated back in Los Angeles.

It is an aggravation of the previous injury but happily nothing overly severe. This seems like the best case scenario given any time a player grasps at his Achilles it is always cause for concern. As for Davis’ return, one would expect this to keep him out through the All-Star break and possibly longer, as Woj notes the team will rightfully err on the side of caution.

Strains are always difficult to deal with, because it’s not easy to know when they’ve fully healed and they can be frustratingly easy to aggravate, as Davis did on Sunday. The Lakers will have plenty of work cut out for them over the next few weeks without Davis, as they look to remain in the conversation for the West’s top seed, but this season is all about being right for the playoffs so Davis will be afforded as much time as he needs to get right.

