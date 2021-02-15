Report: Anthony Davis Will Miss 2-3 Weeks With A Calf Strain

The Lakers lost in Denver on Sunday night, but for the now 21-7 Los Angeles squad, the concern was far less about dropping a game and much more on Anthony Davis’ health.

The star big man left late in the second quarter after being fouled by Nikola Jokic and appearing to step awkwardly. He would take his two free throws and immediately limp to the locker room, grabbing at the back of his right leg. Given Davis has been dealing with Achilles tendonosis for the last week, missing two games because of it, there was immediate concern about his status going forward. The Lakers officially announced he had an Achilles strain with an MRI to come on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the results of that MRI gave Davis a diagnosis of a calf strain and re-aggravation of his Achilles tendonosis that will keep him out for 2-3 weeks.

Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Anthony Davis' MRI revealed a calf strain and a re-aggravation of the right Achilles tendonosis, source said. Once Davis returns to Los Angeles, he'll immediately get another evaluation there. It is extremely unlikely Davis returns to lineup prior to ASG break ending March 10. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The official update from the Lakers is that the MRI revealed no rupture and he’ll be further evaluated back in Los Angeles.

The Lakers announce that Anthony Davis' MRI today showed NO rupture of the right Achilles tendon and that Davis will be further evaluated by team doctors upon his return to Los Angeles. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 15, 2021

It is an aggravation of the previous injury but happily nothing overly severe. This seems like the best case scenario given any time a player grasps at his Achilles it is always cause for concern. As for Davis’ return, one would expect this to keep him out through the All-Star break and possibly longer, as Woj notes the team will rightfully err on the side of caution.

Even prior to MRI today, conversation among GM Rob Pelinka, Anthony Davis and agent Rich Paul of @KlutchSports has been to take their time on AD's return to lineup, sources tell ESPN. They'll take another look in two-to-three weeks, yes, but "conservative" is the operative word. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Strains are always difficult to deal with, because it’s not easy to know when they’ve fully healed and they can be frustratingly easy to aggravate, as Davis did on Sunday. The Lakers will have plenty of work cut out for them over the next few weeks without Davis, as they look to remain in the conversation for the West’s top seed, but this season is all about being right for the playoffs so Davis will be afforded as much time as he needs to get right.