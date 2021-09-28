Getty Image
DimeMag

Anthony Davis Is ‘Comfortable With’ Playing Center For The Lakers This Year

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Los Angeles Lakers added some reinforcements at the center position this offseason, as Dwight Howard returned to the place where he won a ring and DeAndre Jordan hopped on board to bring some veteran savvy. But on Tuesday during the team’s media day, Anthony Davis made clear that he will line up at the 5 for long stretches this year.

Davis said that, while Howard and Jordan could start depending on some matchups, he’s spoken to Frank Vogel and is “comfortable with” anchoring the team’s starting rotation.

“That was the expectation and that was discussed, and I expect to play center,” Davis said. “I’m not sure what’s gonna happen, me and Frank talked about it a couple of times and that’s the plan. Right now, nothing is set in stone, but we wanna see what that looks like, and I’m comfortable with that. Obviously there’s times where Dwight or DJ might get the start at center depending on games, but for the most part, I think the plan is to go with me playing center.”

It’s a big boost for the Lakers, because while the team has looked lethal in recent years with Davis playing the 5, he’s said on a few occasions that his preference is playing the 4. With L.A. presumably having something of an issue with floor spacing due to LeBron James and Russell Westbrook being in the team’s starting lineup, putting Davis at center and having the space to start someone who is a more dangerous shooter should help.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Nao’s ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ Is A Gesture Of Hope Strong Enough To Inspire The Hopeless
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×