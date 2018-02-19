TNT

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were supposed to start the 2018 NBA All-Star Game together for Team LeBron, which would have made them the only teammates starting with each other in the game (Steph and KD were starting on opposite squads).

Then came Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury that put the Pelicans’ playoff hopes in peril, Cousins’ impending free agency in question and forced a replacement selection of Paul George to Team LeBron. Cousins was in L.A. for the All-Star Game and stood on crutches in front of the stage during introductions.

Davis, however, made sure everyone remembered Cousins was supposed to be on the floor with him as the game started by wearing Cousins’ No. 0 All-Star jersey rather than his own in a nice nod to his injured teammate.