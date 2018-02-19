Anthony Davis Honored The Injured DeMarcus Cousins To Start The NBA All-Star Game

#NBA All Star Game
02.18.18 3 weeks ago

TNT

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were supposed to start the 2018 NBA All-Star Game together for Team LeBron, which would have made them the only teammates starting with each other in the game (Steph and KD were starting on opposite squads).

Then came Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury that put the Pelicans’ playoff hopes in peril, Cousins’ impending free agency in question and forced a replacement selection of Paul George to Team LeBron. Cousins was in L.A. for the All-Star Game and stood on crutches in front of the stage during introductions.

Davis, however, made sure everyone remembered Cousins was supposed to be on the floor with him as the game started by wearing Cousins’ No. 0 All-Star jersey rather than his own in a nice nod to his injured teammate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game
TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP