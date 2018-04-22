Stop Pretending Anthony Davis Has Any Chance Of Being Traded This Summer

#2018 NBA Free Agency #2018 NBA Playoffs #Boston Celtics
04.22.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis just got done leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a four-game sweep of the 3-seed Portland Trail Blazers in which he averaged 33 points, 12 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game with a 57/30/81.6 shooting split. Those numbers could usually be justified as part of a small sample size against a favorable matchup, but they’re damn close to what he produced over the final three months of the regular season (29.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 1.9 steals on 51.4/33.3/83.8 shooting) following the injury to DeMarcus Cousins.

The Pelicans are now in the second round of the playoffs, making it past the first round for the second time in franchise history and ending a decade-long drought since the first. Jrue Holiday, he of the $26 million per year contract for three more years, finally lived up to that deal with a phenomenal series of his own in which he thoroughly outplayed the star backcourt of Portland. If there were ever a time for excitement in New Orleans about their basketball team, it’s now.

And yet, elsewhere, fans can’t stop salivating at the idea of trading for Anthony Davis and the media, quite often those with a connection to the Boston Celtics, cannot help but fuel the fire by firing off thoughts like this immediately following Boston’s Game 4 loss to Milwaukee.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#2018 NBA Playoffs#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA Free Agency2018 NBA PlayoffsANTHONY DAVISBOSTON CELTICSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

