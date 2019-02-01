Anthony Davis Spoke To The Media For The First Time Following His Trade Request

02.01.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis has all but dominated the news cycle this week after he delivered a bombshell trade request to the Pelicans. Since Monday, there’s been endless speculation about where he might end up, with the Lakers presumably at the forefront of any trade scenario that might pan out before next week’s deadline.

Several juicy tidbits emerged in the wake of that announcement, including that he wouldn’t re-sign with anyone but the Lakers, and despite reports that Los Angeles has apparently thrown in everything but the kitchen sink to land him, it appears New Orleans could potentially hold off on any trades until the summer.

In the meantime, Kristaps Porzingis got shipped to Dallas in a surprise mega-deal, which also uncovered the rumor that New York is one of Davis’ potential landing spots, as the Knicks reportedly tried to offer Porzingis in exchange for him earlier this week. On Friday, however, Davis spoke to the media for the first time since delivering his request, and he had a lot of things to say about the various rumors, appearing to directly contradict several reports from well-respected veteran journalists around the league.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 11 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 13 hours ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP