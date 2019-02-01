Getty Image

Anthony Davis has all but dominated the news cycle this week after he delivered a bombshell trade request to the Pelicans. Since Monday, there’s been endless speculation about where he might end up, with the Lakers presumably at the forefront of any trade scenario that might pan out before next week’s deadline.

Several juicy tidbits emerged in the wake of that announcement, including that he wouldn’t re-sign with anyone but the Lakers, and despite reports that Los Angeles has apparently thrown in everything but the kitchen sink to land him, it appears New Orleans could potentially hold off on any trades until the summer.

In the meantime, Kristaps Porzingis got shipped to Dallas in a surprise mega-deal, which also uncovered the rumor that New York is one of Davis’ potential landing spots, as the Knicks reportedly tried to offer Porzingis in exchange for him earlier this week. On Friday, however, Davis spoke to the media for the first time since delivering his request, and he had a lot of things to say about the various rumors, appearing to directly contradict several reports from well-respected veteran journalists around the league.