Anthony Edwards is slowly but surely turning into one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. On the court, Edwards is growing into life in the league as a potentially devastating scorer for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is capable of producing some big offensive nights and highlights that cause jaws to drop.

Off of it, Edwards is a wonderful personality, and any time he gets in front of cameras, his loose, carefree attitude will inevitably shine through in one way or another. The latest example of this came on Tuesday evening before the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards met with the media prior to the tip and, upon getting a question from an Irish reporter, lit up over their accent.

Confirmed: Ant is a big fan of Irish accents 😂 pic.twitter.com/2ZJdShLgBK — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2021

“Where you from, Jim?” Edwards asks. After being told Ireland, he began smiling from ear to ear.

“I like your accent,” Edwards said. “It’s tough. I wanna learn how to talk like that. But, ask your question again, I was too much listening to your accent.”

There are plenty of athletes who do everything they can to be as bland and boring as possible for one reason or another. Anthony Edwards is not one of those athletes, and for that reason, he rules.