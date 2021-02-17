As the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards faces lofty expectations. The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie has flashed an engaging personality in the early part of his professional career, however, and he seems to be having fun playing the game on a nightly basis. Another example of that arrived on Tuesday evening when the Wolves were facing the Los Angeles Lakers and, early in the third quarter, Edwards rose up for a three-pointer to give Minnesota the lead.

Adding some importance to the proceedings was the fact that he was guarded by LeBron James and, when the shot fell through the net, Edwards couldn’t contain his glee.

Anthony Edwards hits a 3 over Bron 👀 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/0wqHX2qkYP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2021

Above all else, this is a cool moment. Yes, it is only one play of many and Edwards is now competing directly with James in the same league. Still, it goes without saying that a young player like Edwards likely looked up to James prior to arriving in the NBA, and you can see it here that there is a genuine “well, that was wild” expression on his face.

Edwards is enjoying something of a breakout in the recent past, averaging 17.2 points per game in the last 13 contests for the Wolves. He has a long way to go, as most rookies do, but he flashed some of his intrigue and enjoyed a moment in the process.