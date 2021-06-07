The Dallas Wings entered Sunday night at just 2-5 on the young WNBA season, but their record wasn’t indicative of the improvement the young Wings have shown from last year and how competitive they’ve been. All five of their losses have come by single digits and they’ve been on the wrong end of some close finishes, including a pair of losses to the Seattle Storm by a combined six points with both losses coming in overtime, most recently on Friday night when Jewel Loyd hit a buzzer-beating three in OT.

On Sunday, they met the Storm again and this time it was Dallas who was able to emerge victorious thanks to some late heroics from Arike Ogunbowale. The Wings trailed by two points in the closing seconds, but got the ball to their star guard who hoisted a deep three over a solid contest and nailed it to give Dallas a 68-67 win.

Ogunbowale finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists as she led the Wings to a big win over the defending champs and finally got the best of Seattle at the end of a close game. For Ogunbowale, it’s just the latest buzzer-beater to add to her highlight reel, with a pair of legendary shots while at Notre Dame to beat UConn and Mississippi State in back-to-back Final Four games to win the national championship in 2018.

It’s a big win for Dallas, with Ogunbowale scoring the last eight points for the Wings to lead them to the win, including the game-winner. For a team that’s been on the wrong side of those kinds of tight games a few times this season, seeing one go their way will be a confidence booster for one of the WNBA’s most exciting up-and-coming teams.