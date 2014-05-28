Arizona’s Stanley Johnson Videobombed by Kansas’ Alexander & Oubre

Top west coast high school player and incoming Arizona freshman, Stanley Johnson, was interviewed by Rachel DeMita when he was interrupted by two other top high school players: Cliff Alexander and Kelly Oubre. Both Alexander and Oubre are attending Kansas in the fall, so there was some light-hearted jawing with Johnson, who was just called the best player on the West Coast by Ballislife after dominating their all-american game to win MVP.

DeMita asks Stanley about his move to Arizona in the fall before a series of quick questions about his NBA idol (James Harden), his celebrity crush (Miley Cyrus), his go-to pre-game breakfast (Eggo Waffles), and more.

Before they could get more in-depth, incoming Jayhawks freshman, Alexander, sauntered over and was quickly followed by another incoming Kansas recruit, Oubre. Then there was some light-hearted trash getting spewed about their respective college teams next year, with Alexander claiming Kansas would be crowned the 2015 NCAA Champion. Three of the top high school players in the country talking about the first seasons in college, and they’re already talking national championships. Confidence probably isn’t going to be an issue for these guys.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.