There is still a lot of time before Kevin Durant’s potential free agency becomes a reality, but in the early stages of rumblings about what the future could hold, no team has popped up as much as the New York Knicks. This doesn’t mean that Durant is going to be a Knick come the start of the 2019 season, of course, but it does make Friday night’s game in which the Golden State Warriors travel to Madison Square Garden a little more interesting.

Knicks fans are known for being… let’s use the word “vocal” here. When they have the opportunity to try and make an impression who could, conceivably, end up in New York, they tend to turn out and chant and have a good time. We’ll find out in a few hours whether that ends up happening.

But one thing we do know is going to go down on Friday night is that Ashanti will sing the national anthem prior to tipoff. She’ll also do a halftime performance, per the Knicks’ Twitter account.