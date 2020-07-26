WNBA Wubble Preview: What To Expect From The Atlanta Dream In 2020

Currently, the Atlanta Dream are listed with odds of 700–1 to win the 2020 WNBA Championship according to Fan Duel Sportsbook, which, along with the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever, are the longest odds to win the title.

Last season the franchise finished the season as the league-worst with a record of 8–26. This season the team will play fewer games inside the Wubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. Key players will be absent from the Dream roster this season. Two-time WNBA scoring champion Angel McCoughtry signed with the Las Vegas Aces after spending 10 years with the Dream, while Tiffany Hayes and Renee Montgomery decided to sit out the season to focus on issues of social justice. Last season Hayes was the team-leading scorer with 14.7 points while Montgomery added 9.5 per game.

Additionally, the team is currently without Glory Johnson and Kalani Brown, who tested positive the COVID-19, and Courtney Williams who is out due to personal reasons. All three are expected to join the team at a later date.

WUBBLE ROSTER

Jaylyn Agnew

Monique Billings

Brittany Brewer

Kalani Brown

Chennedy Carter

Blake Dietrick

Glory Johnson

Alexis Jones

Betnijah Laney

Erica McCall

Shekinna Stricklen

Courtney Williams

Elizabeth Williams

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chennedy Carter: She was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft out of Texas A&M, and is a bucket-getter who scores at a high-level. Carter averaged 22.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists to go along with 1.7 steals in her college career.

Thank you for everything, 3️⃣ 👍 1,983 Points

67 Wins

62 Straight in double-digits

3X All-American

3X All-SEC First Team

Unanimous Freshman of the Year

Single-game scoring record (46)

31.0 PPG in the NCAA Tournament

The list goes on and on…@ChennedyCarter | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/CSVFhbOcF1 — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 30, 2020

She is great in pick and roll situations and is an excellent ball-hander. The combo guard is instant offense that can create baskets for her self and facilitate her teammates, which is something the Dream could really use.