Usher announced rescheduled dates for his Past Present Future Tour after doctor's orders sidelined him for a few days. Janet Jackson detailed list of her very talented family tree while Rihanna teased her new Savage X Fenty collection. Elsewhere, Ella Mai seemingly gave birth to her first child with Jayson Tatum, as an 2024 Olympics video revealed. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Tinashe — Quantum Baby Tianshe caps off one of the most successful eras in her career with the release of her seventh album Quantum Baby. The project is a short one, with just eight songs to its name — just like her 2023 album BB/Angel. Quantum Baby is highlighted by “Nasty” and “Getting No Sleep” as well as sweet album cuts like “No Broke Boys” and “Red Flags.” Coco Jones — “Sweep It Up” Coco Jones is on a roll right now. She’s shining in season three of Bel-Air and she just released her cover of Princess Tiana’s “Almost There.” With the momentum in her favor, Jones returns with “Sweep It Up,” a confident and bouncy single that’s reminiscent of the R&B bops from the 2000s. The track is a warning to those about the consequences of playing with someone else’s heart and how someone will take of a heart you damaged.

Mary J. Blige — “Breathing” Feat. Fabolous After the success of 2022’s Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige seems to be readying another album. The Power Book II: Ghost actress returns with “Breathing,” her second single since her Grammy nominated album. The track features Fabolous and is carried by a sample of Biggie’s “Kick In The Door” and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put A Spell On You” as she sings about being happiness and continuing to live in it. Dylan Sinclair — “Forever” Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair announced his debut album For The Boy In Me and its release date with the project’s third single “Forever.” The 2023 JUNO Award winner will release the album on September 27 with previous singles “Lemon Trees” and “I Love My Ex.” Of the new single, Sinclair said, “‘Forever’ is about defying all odds, standing strong together despite external pressures, and cherishing an unbreakable bond; a celebration of a love that is defiant, loyal, and everlasting.”

Jabari — “Weekend Drive” With his debut EP on the way, singer and actor Jabari (best known for his role as Will Smith on Bel-Air) unveils the second single from the upcoming project. “Weekend Drive” is a laid-back and sultry record that captures the feeling of an intimate moment between two lovers. It’s a sweet balance between R&B and pop that emphasize the multi-talent that Jabari is. RINI — “Your Ecstasy” RINI’s third EP Lucky 7 is set to arrive on September 6, and with that announcement comes the singer’s latest single “Your Ecstasy.” The track is a breezy blend of R&B and psychedelic alt-rock that makes for the perfect late-night record. It’s a sultry tune that stands out as another highlight in his discography.

Kyle Dion — “Cum Again?” Kyle Dion is not one to color in the lines and his latest single “Cum Again?” is a perfect example of that. The funky single puts Dion’s charm and confidence on full display in the most fearless and provocative ways. “This song embodies everything that I stand for – sex, love, fun,” Dion says about the singer. “It’s a meaningful record to me as it gives a more mature sound as compared to my previous records, while still embodying that playful and cheeky energy” Juls — “Perspective” Feat. Masego Slowly, yet surely, British-Ghanaian producer Juls has put out a collection of impressive collaborations in 2024 ahead of what we hope is a future project. “Perspective” with Masego is the latest in that collection as Juls and Uncle Sego bring their undeniable talents together for a joyous track that advocates for travel, exploration, and finding love in the midst of all of it.

Avenoir — “Favour” Edmonton singer Avenoir finds his groove on his latest single “Favour.” With 2000s R&B serving as the inspiration for the song, Avenoir aims to prove why he would be an ideal partner for a woman he has his eye on. Chase Shakur & Destin Laurel — “Passenger Seat Princess” Atlanta singer Chase Shakur continues his hot streak by taking his talents up north for the Jersey bounce-inspired track “Passenger Seat Princess” with Destin Laurel. Shakur’s falsetto vocals steer the uptempo track as he admits to not wanting to let go of a new woman in his life.