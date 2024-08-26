All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Sabrina Carpenter continue her summer success and Jessie Reyez link up with an icon. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Taste” As one of 2024 biggest stars, Sabrina Carpenter didn’t exactly need help generating excitement around her new album, Short N’ Sweet. A “Taste” video in which she kills and kisses Jenna Ortega didn’t hurt, though. Coldplay, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and Tini — “We Pray” Coldplay haven’t historically been huge on features, although they’ve had more of them in recent years. Last week’s epic “We Pray” is especially notable on that front, as it sees the band teaming up with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and Tini.

Jessie Reyez — “Ridin” Feat. Lil Wayne Wayne has been a rap icon for years now, and Reyez managed to lock up a feature from him on “Ridin.” The sexually charged tune is built on a head-bobbing groove, and Wayne and Reyez turn out to be a perfect pair for the track. Mk.gee — “Lonely Fight” Mk.gee is heading out on a North American tour in a week, and he’ll have at least one new song to play on the dates. Actually, fans already know this one, as “Lonely Fight” is a live favorite that now has an official release.

Cash Cobain — “Act Like” Cobain’s ascent continues with the release of his debut album, Play Cash Cobain. As Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, album highlight “Act Like” is “an inquisitive plea to a lover, based on a sample of R&B star Tyrese Gibson’s 2002 hit ‘How You Gonna Act Like That..'” Doechii — “Boom Bap” Doechii is having fun on “Boom Bap,” a two-minute tune that features everything from scatting to blowing raspberries. Doechii’s TDE debut Alligator Bites Never Heal is shaping up to be a project to keep an eye on.

Fontaines DC — “In The Modern World” Dublin rockers Fontaines DC have been stars in their native Ireland for the past half-decade, and they’ve had momentum stateside, too. Their new album Romance and songs like the anthemic “In The Modern World” should help continue the push. Yaeji — “Booboo” For her first new song of 2024, Yaeji went back to 2017: Last week’s “Booboo” actually interpolates her own “Raingurl” and shows Yaeji’s renewed appreciation for dance music.