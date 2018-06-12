Getty Image

The NBA Draft is just over a week away and that means draft takes are heating up. The top pick seems all but assured to end up being Arizona’s Deandre Ayton, as he has only worked out with the Suns and said after that workout that he “knows” he’s going No. 1, even though Phoenix has brought in all the other top prospects.

Behind the Suns, though, there is plenty of uncertainty at the top of the lottery, with the Kings reportedly between Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley III. After that, the Hawks, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Magic, Bulls, Cavs, and Knicks all have various players they’ll be posturing for and hoping fall to them, but each will be at the mercy of the teams in front of them.

For Atlanta, it will depend on how their tiers are set up, particularly if Ayton and Doncic go ahead of them, as it will likely come down to a trio of bigs: Bagley, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Mo Bamba. However, Trae Young was in Atlanta on Tuesday for a workout and the former Oklahoma star has gotten buzz as someone that could sneak into that top-5 given that he’s the top point guard on the board. Young’s abilities as an offensive weapon are tantalizing, and if nothing else he has the support of many fans, famous and otherwise, all over.