Attention All NBA Centers: Here Are The 10 Best Dunkers In This Year’s Draft Class

Remember the name D.J. Stephens? He played at Memphis last year, averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. There’s a good chance he goes undrafted this year, but the man can absolutely fly. Stephens set a combine record with a 46-inch vertical leap, and he was so ridiculous, we ran a list of his top 12 dunks with the Tigers. Yet he’s not the only high-flyer in this 2013 Draft class.
From lottery lock to undrafted, we take a look at the top 10 dunkers other than Stephens in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Honorable Mention
MASON PLUMLEE
7-0, 235 pounds
C, Duke
It’s hard for big fellas to get the love they deserve above the rim, especially when they’re a Blue Devil. But as a seven-footer, Plumlee is as powerful as they come. We’ve often seen him throw down reverse two-handed jams in traffic. He’s a very good in-game dunker. As if his body of work at Duke wasn’t enough to convince you, he also once dunked three basketballs at the same time. Plumlee has a 36-inch vertical.
KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE
6-6, 204 pounds
SG, Georgia
Caldwell-Pope falls on our list where he is projected across many draft boards: right outside the top 10. In his second season at Georgia, the 6-6 shooting guard averaged 18.5 a game while shooting over 50 percent from inside the arc, due to his strong pull-up game and ability to attack the basket. The SEC Player of the Year showcased his above the rim mentality at Georgia, including on an and-1 dunk over Georgia Tech that was good enough for a 2012 Dunk of the Year nomination.
10. SHABAZZ MUHAMMAD
6-6, 222 pounds
SF, UCLA
If you’re wondering why Shabazz is only 10th on the list after winning the McDonald’s All-American Slam Dunk Contest just a year ago, it’s because of his shallow body of work that he put together at UCLA above the rim. While he may not have posterized defenders in blue and gold like he did at Bishop Gorman, there is no doubt that the Las Vegas native is a high riser with his 37-inch max vert. Muhammad’s stock has fluctuated probably more than any other prospect in the draft as boards have him going anywhere from mid-lottery into the 20s. Scouts have questioned whether he can create his own shot but the 6-6 small forward could be the steal of the draft as he possesses the will and drive to win.
