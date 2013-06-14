Attention All NBA Centers: Here Are The 10 Best Dunkers In This Year’s Draft Class

As teams prepare for the NBA Draft, coaches and GMs across the league are looking for a hidden gem that can potentially blossom into the next star of this generation. The word “potential” is commonly thrown around to describe the players that possess a high ceiling. While GMs and coaches don’t draft based on a prospect’s dunking ability, athleticism does play a crucial role in war rooms across the league. The words athleticism and potential are commonly linked.

Remember the name D.J. Stephens? He played at Memphis last year, averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. There’s a good chance he goes undrafted this year, but the man can absolutely fly. Stephens set a combine record with a 46-inch vertical leap, and he was so ridiculous, we ran a list of his top 12 dunks with the Tigers. Yet he’s not the only high-flyer in this 2013 Draft class.

From lottery lock to undrafted, we take a look at the top 10 dunkers other than Stephens in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Honorable Mention

MASON PLUMLEE

7-0, 235 pounds

C, Duke

It’s hard for big fellas to get the love they deserve above the rim, especially when they’re a Blue Devil. But as a seven-footer, Plumlee is as powerful as they come. We’ve often seen him throw down reverse two-handed jams in traffic. He’s a very good in-game dunker. As if his body of work at Duke wasn’t enough to convince you, he also once dunked three basketballs at the same time. Plumlee has a 36-inch vertical.

KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE

6-6, 204 pounds

SG, Georgia

Caldwell-Pope falls on our list where he is projected across many draft boards: right outside the top 10. In his second season at Georgia, the 6-6 shooting guard averaged 18.5 a game while shooting over 50 percent from inside the arc, due to his strong pull-up game and ability to attack the basket. The SEC Player of the Year showcased his above the rim mentality at Georgia, including on an and-1 dunk over Georgia Tech that was good enough for a 2012 Dunk of the Year nomination.

