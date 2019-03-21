Getty Image

The early nominee for the best game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament came in the 5-12 matchup in the Midwest Region. The fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers and 12th-seeded New Mexico State Aggies played an absolutely thrilling basketball game, and thanks to some questionable late-game decision making by the Tigers and the Aggies showing off some serious resilience, but Auburn managed to hang on for a 78-77 win in the most improbable of fashion.

Auburn looked like it had the Aggies held at arm’s length for much of the second half, but New Mexico State kept inching closer and closer over the final few minutes. Thing came to a head in the last 10 seconds of action — Tigers guard Samir Doughty went 1-for-2 on free throws to give the team a 78-76 lead late. On the ensuing Aggies possession, A.J. Harris passed up a wide open layup to set up Terrell Brown for a triple.