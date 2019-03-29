Austin Rivers And The Rockets Believe Their Defense Can Win Them A Championship

03.29.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets put the clamps on a usually potent Denver Nuggets offense Thursday night, holding a team that averages 111.1 points per game to just 78, including a strong perimeter defensive effort that held the Nuggets to a ghastly 19 percent shooting from deep.

The Rockets have been on a tear defensively since the All-Star Break, dropping their defensive rating from 112.2 to 105.3 as they chase the No. 3 seed out West before the NBA Playoffs begin next month. It was their defense that nearly helped the Rockets knock off the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals last summer (they held the Warriors to totals of 105, 92 and 94 points in their three wins, respectively), and guard Austin Rivers believes the team is poised to finally hoist that Larry O’Brien Trophy if they keep locking down teams defensively like they have in the second half of the season.

“If we play defense like (we did against the Nuggets), we can win the title,” Rivers told ESPN. “That’s what we believe around here.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Austin Rivers#James Harden
TAGSAustin RiversHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 19 mins ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP