The Clippers Made A Tribute Video For Austin Rivers’ Return To L.A.

10.28.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Austin Rivers was traded to the Wizards this offseason for Marcin Gortat as the Clippers looked for a replacement at center for the departed DeAndre Jordan and Washington looked to move the center that had some contentious moments with John Wall last season.

Rivers’ time in L.A. wasn’t particularly eventful, but he spent four seasons on his father’s team and steadily improved as a player, becoming a solid rotational piece and was the team’s starting point guard a year ago, averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. Still, Rivers wasn’t a key part of the Clippers’ best teams recently and while four seasons is a decent amount, it’s not some incredibly long tenure with a team.

Still, with the Wizards in town on Sunday, the Clippers put together a tribute video for Rivers in his first game back in Staples Center since the trade, thanking him for his four years with the franchise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Austin Rivers#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSAustin RiversLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP