The Clippers Made A Tribute Video For Austin Rivers’ Return To L.A.

Getty Image

Austin Rivers was traded to the Wizards this offseason for Marcin Gortat as the Clippers looked for a replacement at center for the departed DeAndre Jordan and Washington looked to move the center that had some contentious moments with John Wall last season.

Rivers’ time in L.A. wasn’t particularly eventful, but he spent four seasons on his father’s team and steadily improved as a player, becoming a solid rotational piece and was the team’s starting point guard a year ago, averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. Still, Rivers wasn’t a key part of the Clippers’ best teams recently and while four seasons is a decent amount, it’s not some incredibly long tenure with a team.

Still, with the Wizards in town on Sunday, the Clippers put together a tribute video for Rivers in his first game back in Staples Center since the trade, thanking him for his four years with the franchise.