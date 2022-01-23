Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee set a new NCAA women’s basketball record with 61 points in an upset win at home over Oklahoma on Sunday night, toppling a mark that had stood since 1987.

Lee scored points 60 and 61 on a smooth post layup with about 3 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, solidifying herself in NCAA history books.

WOW! Ayoka Lee had an unstoppable performance today on her way to scoring an NCAA record-setting 61 points.

But this wasn’t a matter of Lee just heating up late against the 14th-ranked Sooners. Lee had 30 points in the second quarter alone and 51 through the first three quarters before sealing the deal with 61 to ice the game and claim the record, checking out with as many points by herself as Oklahoma had as a team.

Throughout the game, Lee was simply dominant in the post, shooting 23-of-30 from the field on her way to 61 points, consistently getting solid inside position against the Sooners and punishing them with great footwork and touch inside as she racked up the points.

A moment to remember Lee's new scoring record passes Britney Griner (50), set vs K-State on March 4, 2013.

Previously, the NCAA women’s basketball single-game scoring record was 60, originally set by Cindy Brown at Long Beach State in 1987 and then tied in 2016 by Minnesota guard Rachel Banham.

Lee is a third-year post player for Kansas State, but because she will turn 22 in August, she is technically eligible for the 2022 WNBA Draft. Coming into this game, Lee was already averaging nearly 24 points and 11 rebounds on the season, and this should only draw additional scouting attention to her down the stretch.

Lee and the Wildcats face another test on Wednesday when they head to Austin to take on the 15th-ranked Longhorns in another Big 12 tilt.