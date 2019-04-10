Barack Obama Congratulated Dwyane Wade On An ‘Extraordinary Career’

Getty Image

The Miami Heat are pulling out all the stops on Tuesday night for Dwyane Wade’s final home game. Wade will retire at the end of the year, and with this being the team’s last regular season game during the 2018-19 campaign, there’s no better time to celebrate what No. 3 has meant to the franchise.

Things started with perhaps the best tribute video we’ve ever seen, one that broke down the three acts of Wade’s professional career with some of those who know him best. But that was only the beginning of a lengthy evening of tributes, as the Heat planned on having miniature celebrations of Wade’s life and career throughout the game.

The first media time out saw a pre-recorded video praising the future Hall of Fame inductee, featuring someone who knows a thing about Wade’s hometown of Chicago: former president Barack Obama.