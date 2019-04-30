The Key To The 76ers Success May Be Ben Simmons Guarding Kawhi Leonard

04.30.19 36 mins ago

Getty Image

 

With Kawhi Leonard’s prolonged absence from the court during the 2017-2018 NBA season, it became easy to forget just how deathly efficient the Toronto Raptors wing can be when he’s fully healthy. Leonard’s star power has been in full bloom in the Raptors second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, dropping 45 in a Game 1 victory and 35 in a narrow Game 2 loss. He’s shooting 62 percent from the field, and it can feel like Leonard is as automatic shooting from the mid-range as Kevin Durant. He is the coal that fuels the Raptors, and though the 76ers will never be able to completely shut off his water, they may have found a way to at least make life difficult for him as the series progresses.

Ben Simmons spent the majority of Game 2 guarding Leonard, to middling success. But compared to what Leonard has done to any other 76er attempting to guard him, Simmons’ time in front of Leonard should be considered a win. The Athletic‘s Derek Bodner took a look at how Leonard has performed when Simmons is on him compared to anyone else, and the difference is staggering.

