Ben Simmons earned his third straight All-Star selection this season as he is, once again, having a terrific all-around year, averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The 24-year-old from Australia has become something of a Rorschach test for NBA fans, as some see his immense two-way value while others can’t look past his inability (or unwillingness, at least) to shoot as a limiting factor on his impact.

Among those that falls into the latter category is, apparently, Wizards play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher, who used Friday night’s Wizards-Sixers game as an opportunity to talk about how he believes Simmons is the league’s “most overrated player,” while Simmons remained out due to contact tracing after missing the All-Star Game after he and Joel Embiid’s barber tested positive for COVID-19.

I’m gonna need y’all to listen to this pic.twitter.com/3XLaNBypkp — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) March 13, 2021

Kutcher would double-down on this take on Twitter by saying he doesn’t think Simmons is bad, but that he’s gotten onto All-Star teams off of hype, while also saying he’s a DPOY candidate, which typically would be justification of an All-Star spot.

Yep, I said that Ben Simmons is one of the most overrated plyrs in the NBA, and I stand by it. I didn’t say he was BAD, just not as good as everyone makes him out to be. GREAT defender, potential DPOY, but I think he’s made All League/All Star Teams based on hype. And..goodnight — Justin Kutcher (@JustinKutcher) March 13, 2021

On Saturday, Simmons responded by posting a photo of Kutcher to his Instagram Story and calling him “another casual.”

Ben Simmons obliterating Justin Kutcher on his IG story is the justice Wizards fans needed after the absurd ousting of Buck and Phil. pic.twitter.com/XICROtvohE — sharif (@sharifx25) March 14, 2021

It’s not quite as good as Christian Wood calling Shaq a casual on air for not knowing who he is after a Rockets game earlier this season, but it’s a very good response, along with a terrific trolling picture choice, to address the situation and move on.