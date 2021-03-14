Getty Image
DimeMag

Ben Simmons Fired Back At The Wizards Announcer For Calling Him The NBA’s ‘Most Overrated Player’

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Ben Simmons earned his third straight All-Star selection this season as he is, once again, having a terrific all-around year, averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The 24-year-old from Australia has become something of a Rorschach test for NBA fans, as some see his immense two-way value while others can’t look past his inability (or unwillingness, at least) to shoot as a limiting factor on his impact.

Among those that falls into the latter category is, apparently, Wizards play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher, who used Friday night’s Wizards-Sixers game as an opportunity to talk about how he believes Simmons is the league’s “most overrated player,” while Simmons remained out due to contact tracing after missing the All-Star Game after he and Joel Embiid’s barber tested positive for COVID-19.

Kutcher would double-down on this take on Twitter by saying he doesn’t think Simmons is bad, but that he’s gotten onto All-Star teams off of hype, while also saying he’s a DPOY candidate, which typically would be justification of an All-Star spot.

On Saturday, Simmons responded by posting a photo of Kutcher to his Instagram Story and calling him “another casual.”

It’s not quite as good as Christian Wood calling Shaq a casual on air for not knowing who he is after a Rockets game earlier this season, but it’s a very good response, along with a terrific trolling picture choice, to address the situation and move on.

