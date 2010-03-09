Best (and Worst) NBA nicknames according to Dime readers

Last week we asked the Dime faithful for your favorite and least-favorite NBA nicknames. Reader Chaos best summed up ours and everyone else’s general feeling: “We need to start giving players real nicknames man. I miss those days. How can you beat Hakeem the Dream, Air Jordan, Sir Charles, The Admiral, Clyde the Glide and The Worm. All the names these days are lazy like Melo, CP3, CB4, King James, Joe Jeezy … smh.”
There weren’t any consistent rules in determining good and bad nicknames. Case in point, giving yourself a nickname (e.g. Sasha “The Machine” Vujacic) was mostly considered in bad taste, unless you’re a future Hall of Famer (e.g. Kobe “Black Mamba” Bryant, or Shaquille “The Big [Whatever]” O’Neal). As reader nola said, “I dont like Shaq all that much but I’ve got to admit, all of the words that were on that Scrabble board in the ESPN commercial have got to be the top nicknames EVER.”
From our unofficial tally, the best and worst handles for current NBA players:
GOOD
“The Truth” – Paul Pierce
“The Matrix” – Shawn Marion
“Flash” – Dwyane Wade
“Diesel” – Shaquille O’Neal
“Tough Juice” – Caron Butler
“AK-47” – Andrei Kirilenko
“The Answer” – Allen Iverson
“Vinsanity” – Vince Carter
“Half-Man Half-Amazing” – Vince Carter
“Bad Porn” – Corey Maggette
“Black Mamba” – Kobe Bryant
“The Gooch” – Glen Davis
“Boom Dizzle” – Baron Davis
“The Polish Hammer” – Marcin Gortat
“Birdman” – Chris Andersen
“The Big Ticket” – Kevin Garnett
“White Chocolate” – Jason Williams
BAD
“Durantula” – Kevin Durant
“The Machine” – Sasha Vujacic
“Vanilla Gorilla” – Joel Przybilla
“The Gooch” – Glen Davis
“The Rooster” – Danilo Gallinari
“King James” – LeBron James
“Black Mamba” – Kobe Bryant
“Boobie” – Daniel Gibson
“DaWhite Howard” – David Lee
What are the No. 1 best and worst nicknames?
Why don’t more people call Durant Baby Ice?
LOL@BAD PORN…HAHAHA
@Mike — I’m usually not a fan of nicknames with “Baby” or “Lil” in them because they don’t make sense as you get older. We can’t be calling Durant “Baby Ice” when he’s 32.
Warren “Wife-beater” Moon
Jason “Wife-beater” Kidd
Y’all sleeping on
Ghostface Pryzbilla
Wasn’t Diesel a self-given nickname, as was Black Mamba? They don’t count.
I know the story but I still have no idea what it is, but Caron’s Tough Juice is just so captivating.
Glen BIG BABY Davis will never be the Gooch, rather he´s goofy and goochy
how are you going to claim sir charles and ak 47 are good nicknames when king james and cb4 are pretty much the same thing, but somehow those are bad???
best nickname has to be birdman because his nickname has replaced his real name. no, it’s not the most creative, but how many times do you hear your boys, or nba announcers refer to him as chris? never. he is only known as the birdman now.
is this poll on the side serious?
Current/Active (nick)names yall left out:
Mr. Big Shot—Chauncey Billups
Agent Zero—–Gilbert Arenas
Hibachi——–Gilbert Arenas
Catfish——–Travis Outlaw
Jet————Jason Terry
Dice———–Antonio McDyess
II Mago——–Andres Bargnani
RIP(Rip)——-Richard Hamilton
Skip(to my lou)-Rafer Alston
Tanketa———Marc Gasol
Vanilla Gorilla–Joel Przybilla
and just for the hell of it, a double throwback for ya:
(The) Waiter———Toni Kukoc
Croation Sensation—Toni Kukoc
Bad Porn is the best
@datdood
i can see Sir Charles so lets go with “The Round Mound of Rebound”…but AK47 just works out to well, especially since he is russian, his initials is AK and he wears 47…i bet you any amount of money that someone thought of it for him. that shit is just too hard not to be a great nickname….but i will agree with you on Birdman, i think they never call him chris
…and yall gonna leave out “Bubba Chuck”?!!!?
@datdood
ak 47 works cause its his initials, the gun used by most of the world, and he’s russian, like the gun. cb4 is what? cp3 is what? initials and their number, thats what. i don’t know why king james gets the hate though, he’s a tool, but his nickname works on a few levels.
Theres no way The Vanilla Gorilla is a bad name. Also B Roy “The Natural”
ATTN ALL,
from “str8hoops”:
A
Sharef Abdur-Rahim – Reef
Aaron Afflalo – Afflalo Creed
LaMarcus Aldridge – L-Train, LMA
Ray Allen – Jesus, RayRay, Sugar
Rafer Alston – Skip to My Lou
Chris Anderson – The Birdman
Carmelo Anthony – Melo
Gilbert Arenas – Agent Zero, Hibachi, Gil, Nacho, Agent Arenas, The Black President
Hilton Armstrong – Hungry Hungry Hilton
Carlos Arroyo – Carlitos
Ron Artest – RonRon, TruWarrior, The Straitjacket
Kelenna Azubuike – Buike (Booky)
B
Leandro Barbosa – Leandrinho, The Brazilian Bomber, LB, the Blur, Brazilian Blur
Jose Juan Barea – JJ
Andrea Bargnani – Il Mago
Brent Barry – Bones
Brandon Bass – B Bass, The Animal
Maceo Baston – Wide Mouth
Tony Battie – Batman
Shane Battier – Alien Nation
Michael Beasley – Beastley, B-Easy, Easy Mo Be
Marco Belinelli – Beli
Mike Bibby – Bib
Andris Biedrins – Dre, Beans
Chauncey Billups – Mr. Big Shot
Steve Blake – Los
Andray Blatche – Bulletproof, Cabbage Blatche, Ziploc
Mark Blount – Big Basic
Matt Bonner – The Red Rocket
Andrew Bogut – Bogey, Bogues, The Bogey Man
Carlos Boozer – Booze
Chris Bosh – CB4
Elton Brand – EB, E-Beasie
Corey Brewer – The Drunken Dribbler, C-B, C-Brew
Ronnie Brewer – Brewdog
Aaron Brooks – AB
Kobe Bryant – The Black Mamba, KB-24, Kob-Me, Lord of the Rings
Caron Butler – Tough Juice, Caronimo, CB3
Rasual Butler – Sual Bop
Andrew Bynum – Socks, The A-Train, Bynumite
C
Jose Calderon – The Ocho, Ocho Special
Marcus Camby – The Cambyman
Brian Cardinal – The Janitor, The Custodian
Matt Carroll – The Hammer
Sam Cassell – Sam I Am
Vince Carter – Vinsanity, Half-man Half-amazing, VC, Air Canada
Mario Chalmers – Super Mario, Superintendent, Super Nintendo
Josh Childress – J-Chill
Nick Collison – Border Collie
Mike Conley – Money Mike
Daequan Cook – The Chef
Austin Croshere – Cro, the Crusher
D
Samuel Dalembert – The Haitian Sensation, D-Bert
Erick Dampier – Damp
Marquis Daniels – Quis
Baron Davis – B-Diddy, Boom Dizzle, B-Dazzled, Too Easy, The Baron
Glen Davis – Big Baby
Ricky Davis – Get Buckets, Grits N Gravy, Slick Rick, Ricky Buckets
Luol Deng – The Man from Sudan
Boris Diaw – 3D
Yakhouba Diawara – Kooba
Desagana Diop – Gana
Juan Dixon – Da Juan
Keyon Dooling – KD
Chris Douglass-Roberts – Buckets, CDR
Jared Dudley – Studley, Junkyard Dog
Chris Duhon – Du
Tim Duncan – The Big Fundamental, Timmay, Groundhog Day
Mike Dunleavy – The Natural
Kevin Durant – KD, K-Dog, K-Smoove, The Second Coming, The Durantula
E
Monta Ellis – The Mississippi Bullet, Big Bucks
Francisco Elson – Geico
Reggie Evans – The Collector, The Joker
F
Jordan Farmar – J-Farm
Raymond Felton – Felts
Michael Finley – Fin
Derek Fisher – Fish, D-Fish
TJ Ford – The Little Engine, Texas Tornado
Adonal Foyle – The Cobra
Steve Francis – Stevie Franchise
Channing Frye – Buffet of Goodness
G
Dan Gadzuric – The Flying Dutchman, Big Dan, Gadzooks
Danilo Gailinari – Il Gallo (The Rooster)
Francisco Garcia – Latin Assassin, Frank
Jorge Garbajosa – Garbo
Kevin Garnett – The Big Ticket, The Kid, KG
Marc Gasol – Tanketa
Pau Gasol – The Meal Ticket, Picasso, PG, Spanish Fly
Daniel Gibson – Boobie
Manu Ginobili – Gino, El Contusion, Balki Bartokomous, Obi-Wan Ginobili
Drew Gooden – The Truth (*he claims this was his before Pierce), The Big Drizzle
Ben Gordon – Gentle Ben, Madison Square Gordon, Air Gordon
Eric Gordon – The Hobbit
Gerald Green – G-Money, Ice, High-5
Jeff Green – Green Monster, The Predator
Adrian Griffin – The Hawk
Danny Granger – Danny G
H
Richard Hamilton – Rip
Matt Harpring – The Bulldog
OThella Harrington – The Big O
Devin Harris – The Cheese Factor
Jason Hart – J-Hart
Udonis Haslem – U-D, Udominator
Spencer Hawes – Hee
Brendan Haywood – Baby Huey
Walter Herrmann – Fabio
Grant Hill – G-Money
Kirk Hinrich – Captain Kirk
Al Horford – The Dominican Stallion, Horf
Robert Horry – Big Shot Bob, Big Shot Rob
Eddie House – E-House, E-Money
Dwight Howard – D12, Thunder, Man Child, Thundercat, D-Bo, Superman
Josh Howard – J-Ho, Jo-How
Troy Hudson – T-Hud
Larry Hughes – Smooth
Kris Humpries – K-Hump, Humpty-Hump, Hump
Lindsey Hunter – The Hunter
Steven Hunter – The Postman
I
Andre Iguodala – AI 2.0, Iggy, Dolla Billz
Zydrunas Ilgauskus – Big Z, The Riddler, The Wall
Allen Iverson – AI, The Answer, Jewelz, Me Myself and Iverson, The Third Degree, Bubba Chuck
Royal Ivey – Cheese
J
Jarett Jack – JJ
Luke Jackson – Cool Hand Luke
Steven Jackson – Action, Captain Jack
Jerome James – Big Snacks
Lebron James – King James, Bron Bron, LBJ, The Chosen One, L-Train
Mike James – Pit Bull
Sarunas Jasikevicius – Jazzy Cabbages
Al Jefferson – Big Al, the Big Classic
Richard Jefferson – RJ
Yi Jianlian – The Chairman
Joe Johnson – Joe Cool, JJ
Damon Jones – The Specialist, DJ
Eddie Jones – EJ
Fred Jones – Indiana Jones
K
Chris Kaman – The Caveman, Shaggy, The Zombie, Crazy Clown
Jason Kapono – Jay-K
Jason Kidd – J-Kidd, Mr. Triple Double, Ason Kidd
Andrei Kirilenko – AK-47
Linas Kleiza – The Menace, TV-L
Kyle Korver – K2, K-Squared
Nenad Krstic – Curly, Ballistic Krstic
L
Acie Law – Captain Clutch
Courtney Lee – Spiderman
David Lee – Da White Howard
Rashard Lewis – Young Fella, Sweet Lew
Kevin Love – K-Love
M
Mark Madsen – The Mad Dog
Jamal Magloire – The Big Cat
Stephon Marbury – Starbury
Shawn Marion – The Matrix
Kenyon Martin – K-Mart, Bad Ass Yellow Boy, Sir Dunks-A-Lot
Kevin Martin – Kid N Play, K-Mart, K-Money
Donyell Marshall – D-Marsh, Yell
Desmond Mason- The Cowboy, D-Mase
Jason Maxiell – J-Max, Mad Max
OJ Mayo – Grocery List
Lus Richard M’bah a Moute – The Prince
Antonio McDyess – Dice
Tracy McGrady – T-Mac
Jeff McInnis – McNasty, J-Mac, The Maestro
Darius Miles – D-Miles, The Punisher
Darko Milicic – Donny Darko, The Human Victory Cigar
Andre Miller – The Penguin
Yao Ming – The Dynasty, The Wall, The Great Wall, Shaqie Chan
Cuttino Mobley – Cat
Nazr Mohammed – The Prophet
Jamario Moon – The Screwdriver, Super Jamario, Apollo 33
Adam Morrison – Stache, Pornstache, Mo, Ammo
Alonzo Mourning – Zo
Ronald Murray – Flip
Dikembe Mutombo – Mt Mutombo, Cookie Monster, Deke
N
Bostjan Nachbar – Boki
Eduardo Najera – The Flying Mexican
Steve Nash – Nashty, Hair Canada, Captain Canada
Juan Carlos Navarro – La Bomba
Jameer Nelson – Lightning
Rasho Nesterovic – ShoSho
Joakim Noah – Dr. No, The Noble One
Andres Nocioni – Chapu, Noch, The Glue Factory
Dirk Nowitzki – Diggler, Batman, Irk
O
Fabricio Oberto – Fabio
Lamar Odom – The Goods, Odominator
Emeka Okafor – EO-50, Blackula, Oak Tree
Mehmet Okur – Memo, Money Man
Patrick O’Bryantâ€” Notorious P.O.B.
Jermaine O’Neal – JO
Shaquille O’Neal – Shaq, The Diesel, Shaq-Fu, Big Aristotle, Wilt Chamberneezy, Officer Shaq, Big Daddy, The Big Baryshnikov, Dr. Shaq, The Big Cactus
Travis Outlaw – Trout
P
Anthony Parker – AP
Tony Parker – TP, Mr. Longoria
Ruben Patterson – The Kobe Stopper, The Nanny Stopper
Chris Paul – CP3
Oleksiy Pecherov – The White Hole
Kendrick Perkins – Perk, Swamp Thang
Morris Peterson – Mo-Pete, MP3
Paul Pierce – The Truth, P-Sqaured
Mickael Pietrus – MP2, Air France
Eric Piatkowski – The Polish Rifle
James Posey – The X-Factor, Po-Po
Tayshaun Prince – Prince of The Palace, Tay
Joel Pryzbilla – The Vanilla Gorilla, Ghostface
R
Vladimir Radmanovic – Radman
Zach Randolph – Z-Bo
Michael Redd – Redd Hot, Silky, Max
JJ Reddick – The Poet
Luke Ridnour – Frodo, The Mop, Cool Hand Luke, Lucky Luke
Jason Richardson – J-Rich
Quentin Richardson – Q-Rich
Nate Robinson – Nate The Great, Krypto-Nate
Sergio Rodriguez – Spanish Chocolate
Derrick Rose – D-Rose, Pooh
Malik Rose – Shaq of The NAC
Quinton Ross – Q-Ross
Brandon Roy – The Natural, The Golden Boy, B-Roy, The Blade
Kareem Rush – K-Rush
S
John Salmons – Buck
Brian Scalabrine – Veal, Scal, The Ginger Ninja
Mouhamed Sene – Flavor Flav
Bobby Simmons – Chinese Food
Craig Smith – Cookie, Cookie Monster, Jax, The Rhino
Josh Smith – J-Smoove
J.R. Smith – The Prodigy
Eric Snow – E-Snow, The Snowman
Darius Songalia – Gypsy Number 9
Jerry Stackhouse – Stack
DeShawn Stevenson – The Lock Smith, Poppa Smurf
Amare Stoudamire – Stat
Rodney Stuckey – RS3, Hot Rod
Robert Swift – Big Redhead
Stromile Swift – Stro
Wally Szczerbiak – Wally World
T
Sebastian Telfair – Bassy, Seabass, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Seba
Jason Terry – JT, The Jet
Eton Thomas – Uncle Eton
Kenny Thomas – K9
Kurt Thomas – Dirty
Tim Thomas – T-Tom
Tyrus Thomas – Free Money, TNT, T-Time
Alando Tucker – Doe
Hedo Turkoglu – Glu, Turk, Turkey Glue
V
Anderson Varejao – Wild Thing, Sideshow Bob
Charlie Villanueva – Skillanueva, CV, CV3, C-Elite, Big Smooth
Sasha Vujacic – The Machine
W
Dwyane Wade – D-Wade, Flash, Pookie
Antoine Walker – ‘Toine, Employee #8, A & W
Ben Wallace – Big Ben, Beast from The East, The Body
Gerald Wallace – G-Force, Crash
Rasheed Wallace – Sheed, Roscoe
Luke Walton – Little Wheats
Hakim Warrick – Hak, Helicopter
Martell Webster – The Definition
Bonzi Wells – The Bonz
David West – D-West, The X-Factor, DX
Delonte West – Red, Redz, Donuts
Aaron Williams – A-Train
Deron Williams – D-Will, Kingpin, Slick, D-Nasty
Jason Williams – J-Dub, J-Will, White Chocolate
Mo Williams – The Hitman
Shelden Williams – The Landlord
Julian Wright – Ju-Ju, Raptor
Y
Nick Young – Bean Burrito, The City
I’m not reading all that shit…
see, half that list is lazy as f*ck! eally, half that crap is child hood shit that has nothing to do wih their game. i refuse to accept 3/4 of the names on the list
i feel like i saw this on SLAM a week or two ago
“The Cancer” AI
“She-Mac”
Chris Kaveman
“Manboobs” Sean May
“Shit to my Lou”
Dime is still trying to force “The Gooch” as a nickname. It’s not his real nickname! Auurrrghhh…you even tried to pretend that “The Gooch” was VOTED ON BY THE READERS AS ONE OF THE BEST NICKNAMES?! In the article you linked at the top, 8 people said it was WACK, and like one or two said they liked it. Just stop it already dang it!
(I really don’t like that nickname lol)
LOL you put it in both “GOOD” and “BAD” wow. Didn’t see that there but STILL.
YESSS! my “DaWhite Howard” made ittt. haha
what about Dwight Howard calling Marc Gasol “Baby Jesus”
The Big Stupid- Ervin Johnson
AI = The Cancer is the best one yet!
Aaron “the Problem” williams
kobes black mamba chumba is one of my picks for worst nickname ever; and he gave it to himself.
i like Boom Dizzle a lot because its like you hear the sound of the dunk over AK-47 and at the same time get the feeling you have after one of his sick moves.
DaWhite Howard is nice, too.
Ok post 16 was straight overkill.
The best one I think is Half Man Half Amazing
and the worst one is Durantula, that’s just bad.
This list is off the chain. I still miss the old school nicknames (“Pistol”). Liked “Human Highlight Film” for ‘nique. LOL at “DaWhite Howard.”
I always thought Joel Pryzbilla nickname was Ghostface?
birdman is ill.
I’m also a fan of Durantula.
Shaq, as much as i am not a fan of him on the court, can call himself whatever he wants. they’re always entertaining.
Everyone is leaving out the best nickname of all-time, its so good people forget its not his real name…
MAGIC
Earvin “Magic” Johnson
Y’all have The Gooch both good and bad. It shoulda been on another list: “Terrible”.
Tracy Mcgrady: T-Bac or Knee Mac
@ yentron
CB4 = CELL BLOCK FOUR
I don’t complain much dime. But loose the Gooch. Now. Please.
My favorite nickname will always be for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway
Side note: aside from the recently added Dwayne “Flash” Wade everyone on Jordan Brant has sh*t nicknames. Jordan Brand needs to give them all new nicknames & market their shoes for next year under that name.
Any suggestions?
My favorite nickname will always be for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway
Side note: aside from the recently added Dwayne “Flash” Wade everyone on Jordan Brant has sh*t nicknames. Jordan Brand needs to give them all new nicknames & market their shoes for next year under that name.
Any suggestions?
i agree with the guy above who said birdman. cuz its true, he is referred to as birdman and almost never as chris anderson. And as much as people like the name “BAD PORN” , i think its kinda wack, and the fact that the word porn is in it , takes away from its mainstreamness, and most prolly will never be said in the media, a nickname that cant be used , is not a good nickname. Just like Dennis Rodmans nickname , “The Orgasm”
“DaWhite Howard” – David Lee
LOL
I know they’re neither well known nicknames, but out in Jazz-land we’ve got:
Ninja = Deron Williams
Korgasm = Kyle Korver
i always thought “Air Canada” was pretty damn cool…
I think Hod Rod Hundley started calling D-Will “Slick Williams” when he was a rookie, but Deron didn’t like it and told him to stop.
Hick from French Lick
Good from that long-ass list:
Jason “Jet” Terry
Hilarious from the long-ass list:
Francisco “Geico” Elson
come on they forgot Lebrick Ames
When I hear “Durantula” I’m hearing Mystikal shout it with an expression like he’s just found out someone ate his babies, so I like it.
WTF WHERES “CARLUIS SCOLANDRY?!?!?!?!?”
For the last time…Sasha Vujacic did NOT give himself the nickname “the machine.” Rather, it was the work of Lakers’ commentators Joel Meyers and Stu Lantz during the 2007-2008 season. It got blown into “self-proclaimed nickname The Machine” by the likes of Jeff Van Gundy & Marv Albert during nationally televised games in 2007-2008 and since then. THE END. Lets put this to rest already!