The 16 Best NBA Earned Jersey Designs, Ranked

Getty Image

The NBA’s declassifying of franchise home and away jerseys is a wonderful opportunity to give teams more jerseys to pawn off on their fans. But it’s also an opportunity for teams to come up with very creative ways to honor their history and, hopefully, churn out a great Nike jersey in the process.

The Association jersey is basically the white “home” version of a uniform. The Icon jersey is the darker color, traditionally a team’s away look. And the Statement jerseys have replaced what was colloqually termed the “third” jersey. These three designs join the always-fun City versions of jerseys, which are a unique honor for teams that make the playoffs the previous season.

But the Earned edition of jerseys mean exactly that: you earn the right to get an extra jersey if you qualified for the postseason. That means only 16 of the league’s 30 teams get to have one, and the resulting jerseys range from truly inspired to completely washed out. Which means, of course, that we have to put each and every one of these bad boys in order of how good and not good they are.

Let’s get to it.