21 NBA Draft Prospects To Watch In The 2021 NCAA Tournament

NBA fans are forgiven for not having seen many of the top 2021 NBA Draft prospects. To keep up with these young hoopers this year meant keeping track of which college basketball games were actually going to happen, studying G League Bubble games in the middle of a weekday, or doing the sleuth work of paying for a subscription to watch FIBA games.

Happily, we actually have an NCAA Tournament this year, which is when many get a chance to catch up on the college players they didn’t get eyes on during the regular season. The typical bright lights and high-level matchups that signify March Madness make for some great opportunities to see future NBA players go up against elite competition, and while teams aren’t picking based on a few games in March, it always plays a role in a player’s stock.

Not every game has a player who will be at the top of the draft, but we’re here to help you know which ones to tune into (the full TV schedule is here) if you’re an NBA-only hoops fan or if your team finds itself in the draft lottery for the first time in awhile and you’re out of practice with this stuff (hey, Houstonians).

We are breaking it down by region, starting in the “West” — every game is being played in Indy — where there are a few heavy-hitters.

West Region

Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

Back in November, we broke down Suggs’ game and how he had improved his flow as a floor general and ability to create and make 3s enough to become a top five-type prospect. All that is true, and Suggs has won at a high level all season. He’s exactly the type of electrifying player who could dominate March.

Corey Kispert, F, Gonzaga

Smoothness, baby. Kispert has mastered his role and it will translate perfectly to the NBA. The success of players like Duncan Robinson and Joe Harris provides the template for Kispert to make an impact as a pro.

Evan Mobley, F/C, USC

The best player you might not have heard about a ton, Mobley has flown somewhat under the radar (as many Pac-12 prospects do), but is among the more ready-made modern big man prospects to come through college basketball since Anthony Davis. Watch him, as he very well could be headed to whoever picks No. 2 overall.

Chris Duarte, G/F, Oregon

The Ducks have a knack for producing wings like Duarte, from Tyler Dorsey and Dillon Brooks to Troy Brown and Damyean Dotson. That’s a solid track record, and Duarte’s improvement from deep (43 percent this season) means he’ll get a look from NBA execs.

Luka Garza, F/C, Iowa

He may not have the most easily translatable NBA skillset in the tournament, but Garza is among the front-runners for National Player of the Year and has gotten better every year at Iowa.

East Region

Franz Wagner, G, Michigan