The 25 Best NBA Players To Follow On Instagram

Social media is one of the newest phenomena of the twenty-first century. It seems no matter who you are, or where you go, people have some combination of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts (most have all three). The NBA and its players are no different. Social media has been adopted by both the league itself, and many of the players within. We at DIME took a look through Instagram profiles and compiled a list of the 25 best NBA players to follow.

… … …

25. Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony)

Carmelo Anthony is one of the biggest profile athletes in, not just the NBA, but sports as a whole. His Instagram isn’t on par with other athletes, but whether he is posting his “Watch of the Day” or family pictures with the beautiful wife, Lala Anthony, it’s definitely worth perusing his page.

24. Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0)

Jared Sullinger’s rookie season got off to hot start before back issues sidelined him. His time off allowed him to become even more equipped with Instagram. A member of Team Jordan, Sullinger isn’t shy in showing off his newest shipment of shoes from His Airness.

23. Jeremy Lamb (@jeremylamb1)

Jeremy Lamb is poised to have a bigger role with the Oklahoma City Thunder next season and with more notoriety comes more fame. Lamb’s Instagram is full of “selfies” and videos that will allow fans to get to know the up and coming product from UCONN.

22. James Harden (@jharden13)

James Harden had a breakout season for the Houston Rockets and is now a household name among basketball fans. His Instagram gives you insight into him, as he is not afraid to post a meme making fun of him, or teammates.

21. DeAndre Jordan (@deandrejordan6)

DeAndre Jordan is a comedian. Well, actually he’s a basketball player, but he has some of the best comedic chops in the NBA (check him out on Funny Or Die if you’re skeptical). His Instagram page doesn’t lack for comedy either and when he’s not being funny you can find him posting pictures of the shenanigans he and best friend and teammate Blake Griffin are getting into.