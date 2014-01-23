Who Was Better: Shaquille O’Neal Or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

At his prime, Shaq was an unstoppable force that may never be seen again in the NBA. But most would argue his prime didn’t last as long as it should’ve, and by the end, he was only a role player. Kareem maintained greatness for longer yet perhaps never reached O’Neal’s dominating summit. So today, we’re arguing which player you’d rather have: Shaq or Kareem? We argue. You decide.
SHAQUILLE O’NEAL
The NBA has never seen a force like Shaquille O’Neal and there will never be another player that can dominate a game like The Big Aristotle. Wait, why is he called The Big Aristotle in the first place? We have an explanation for that, as Shaq once said during his MVP acceptance speech in 2000, “For all my friends in the media who like quotes, mark this quote down. From this day on I’d like to be known as The Big Aristotle because Aristotle once said, ‘Excellence is not a singular act; it’s a habit. You are what you repeatedly do.'”
When I talked with Elton Brand recently, he talked about the dominance of Shaq, saying, “but Shaq, that just wasn’t even fair. That guy was just incredible.” Brand also went on to tell me that Shaq was the “most unstoppable force he had ever seen”. There aren’t many players that can step on the same court with Shaq, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of them.
Over 20 NBA seasons, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most decorated players to ever step on the hardwood, collecting 19 All-Star appearances in his 20 seasons (missing only 1978), six NBA MVPs and two NBA Finals MVPs, to go along with his six NBA championship rings. Abdul-Jabbar boasts career numbers of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. KAJ is one of the best centers to ever play the game, no one can argue that. However, there is also no argument that Shaq is THE best center to ever play the game, which is where this argument stops.
But, before we discuss that, it’s important to bring up the animosity between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Diesel claims to have never formed a relationship with KAJ while in Los Angeles and put himself and George Mikan as the greatest centers in Lakers history.
Shaq was dominating the NBA when there was no short supply of 7-0 bruisers. There was David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, plus many more. Despite all these future Hall of Famers that Shaq was playing against, he is still the name that rings true when talking about the most dominant big man of this time period and of all time. He is the reason the Orlando Magic have a decorated history and played a large part in the Hall of Fame career of Kobe Bryant.
Shaq literally changed the game with his own hands. If you remember from his days with the Orlando Magic, his most famous highlights were the ones of him smashing putback dunks while also bringing the rim down with him. The dunks that forced the NBA to upgrade the material of their backboards to the ones we see today, that can no longer be shattered. The NBA had been around for quite a long time and the backboards didn’t have to be changed until Diesel arrived, that’s saying something about his brute strength and power.
Even though Shaq will be remembered for his days with the Lakers, his first four seasons with the Magic are nothing to forget about. Shaq was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1992-1993 with the Magic, which would be the first of many trophies that would fill his walls. In his four seasons in Orlando, O’Neal averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game. More importantly than the numbers, Shaq was the leader of a team that featured players like Penny Hardaway, Nick Anderson, Dennis Scott and Horace Grant. In just four short years with the Magic, Shaq brought Orlando to the conference finals twice and the NBA Finals in 1995. The NBA Finals trip in 1995 featured one of O’Neal’s best seasons when he averaged 29.3 points and 11.4 rebounds. All of that is impressive, but nothing on what the big fella would do in the City of Angels.
Shaquille O’Neal won three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in three years, along with three NBA Finals MVPs. The Big Diesel was also named League MVP in the 1999-2000 season. In eight seasons in Los Angeles, O’Neal averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game. After Shaq’s four season in Orlando, there was no doubt he would become a Hall of Fame player. However, his eight seasons with the Lakers truly immortalized Shaquille O’Neal as a legend. In ten years, when the NBA is still being dominated by flashy handles and perimeter shooting, Shaq will stand out even more. When I show my future son game footage of Shaquille O’Neal, he will understand what a true dominant force is, no matter how many rings LeBron James has by then.
It’s hard to see Shaq being any more dominant with his career numbers, but imagine if he actually knocked down his free throws? How does Shaq explain his poor shooting from the free throw line (53 percent for his career)? He once said, “So me shooting 40 percent at the foul line is just God’s way of saying that nobody’s perfect. If I shot 90 percent from the line, it just wouldn’t be right.”
Every player has his kryptonite and the free throw line was O’Neal’s. Even with his consistent failure at the line, it’s amazing what he was able to accomplish. Think of all the teams that were forced to foul Shaq and send him to the line. The countless and-ones and trips to the free throw line and still, Shaq is one of the best to ever lace his shoes up. If Shaq hits even 70 to 80 percent of his free throws during his career, he could have possibly been better than the distinction of basketball greatness, Michael Jordan. KAJ and Shaq have similar career numbers, but KAJ was a better free throw shooter at 72 percent for his career. Yet, Abdul-Jabbar only averaged 24.6 points over his career, compared to 23.7 for O’Neal, who was much worse at the line.
Abdul-Jabbar may have O’Neal edged out in NBA championships, but Shaq has one more Finals MVP than Kareem. Besides all of that, no one can deny that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was playing with a squad loaded with future Hall of Fame players during his title runs, including players like Oscar Robertson, James Worthy, Magic Johnson and Bob McAdoo. The only players Shaq won rings with that will be in the Hall of Fame are arguably Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade. While KAJ’s title-winning teams could have won without him, the Lakers and the Heat would not have captured NBA championships without O’Neal. Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant are future Hall of Fame players, but their trophy case would be missing a few championships without the help of the Big Diesel.
If we want to keep talking rings, since that’s the popular argument these days, then let’s talk about the state of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during his last two championships. Abdul-Jabbar didn’t win his last two rings until he was 39 and 40 years old and not even close to the best player on his team in Los Angeles. During the championship run in 1987, KAJ averaged a mere 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. In the playoffs that season, KAJ averaged 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. His last championship in 1988, Abdul-Jabbar averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in the regular season and 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in the playoffs. These last two championship teams were carried by Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Byron Scott, who all saw the floor for close to 40 minutes per game in the postseason, compared to a slim 30 minutes for Abdul-Jabbar. People are quick to discuss rings when talking about greatness, but often forget that rings are a team accomplishment. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the bulk of his rings when he was a third or fourth option on a team smothered in future Hall of Famers. His team would have won the rings with or without an aging KAJ, while Shaq’s championship teams would have never raised a banner without his dominance.
All in all, the simple fact is that the NBA has never seen such a dominate force like Shaquille O’Neal and it never will. In the video below, Shaq says, “I’m like the last coming of Wilt, because after me there will be no more.” It’s hard to argue with that, because with the league evolving around jump shots and guard play, the league will never see a dominate force in the paint like Shaquille O’Neal — career numbers of 24.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game are the definition of greatness.
During his four NBA champion runs, O’Neal averaged 27.0 points and 13.3 rebounds in the playoffs, including two 30 and 15 playoff averages during his two rings in ’00 and ’01. For his six NBA championship runs, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 22.4 points and 9.7 rebounds in the playoffs. KAJ never had a playoff run with 30 and 15 and four of his NBA championship runs saw him average less than 10 rebounds. The true definition of a champion is what they do in the playoffs and this is where Shaquille O’Neal asserts his dominance over Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem was one of the best centers to play the game, but Shaq was on another level that may never be reached again.
Um Kareem has 6 mvp’s. Shaq has one. End of conversations. Lesser players occasionally win playoff mvp’s Billups, Pierce, and Cornbread Maxwell for example. You also left out anything to do with defense. Nice try but utterly unconvincing.
Defense is a HUGE part of the game that Kareem was much better at. Offensively they both were about the same. Different era’s is a big part, but the Lakers with Kareem and the running Lakers actually changed the way the game was played. Not many teams could keep up with the Lakers when they wanted to run the floor and having Kareem to play defense was a big part of that team. It is a tough one to decide. They younger generation did not see Kareem play and they alll seen Shaq. Ask some of the older writers about Kareem and see what responses you get.
Kareem was atrocious defensively. Shaq utterly dominated head to head competition against the greatest centers of all time. Only 1 series was he out played at the center position in the playoffs and that was against Hakeem. However, he utterly dominated Hakeem overall head to head and Shaq’s numbers in that finals was dominate too. People forget he averaged 28 and 13 against Hakeem. So he was unstoppable too. Go look up the head to head match ups Shaq vs any of them. Also all the great centers of the 80’s and 90’s were in their prime against Shaq. Shaq entered the league in 1992 which was the absolute prime of: Robinson, Ewing, Hakeem and a hand full of other good centers in the league at that time.
JR, offensively they were not about the same. No one ever had to take Kareem out of the game to avoid his being fouled at the end. Something that happened to Shaq even during his best years. There was no hack a Kareem. That is a tremendously important part of being a great finisher. Furthermore Kareem played a much higher percentage of games in his career. Kareem’s career stats were affected because he played in so many more games in his declining years. Shaq missed so many games because of poor conditioning. Again 6 mvps to 1. There is no serious basis for a comparison.
I’d have to go with Kareem. He had to not only deal with teams reaching to deal with him but even rule changes based on overt racism (courtesy of the NCAA) and other bitch moves because of his dominance. Only Wilt Chamberlain had that same type of dominance. Kareem’s personality is why he doesn’t he doesn’t get more shine from most in addition to playing in an earlier era. Shaq has an asshole resume too but he’s one of those types of people who has the interpersonal skills to fool people who aren’t up on game.
I stopped reading the Shaq section after it said there is no argument that Shaq is THE best center to ever play the game. I can make an argument. Shaq might be the most dominant force ever, but I’d argue the best center ever title goes to Hakeem. He had ZERO weaknesses and a countermove to every single defensive reaction. Shaq couldn’t step out to 18 feet, nor was he reliable at the line. If the team is down in a close game, coaches are hesitant to dump it into Shaq in fear of the defense fouling him… can’t say the same with Hakeem. If up in a close game, same thing. And defensively speaking… Hakeem wins that argument pretty easily. Olajuwon was a savant on that side of the floor.
You must also keep in mind that it was my job to make a case for Shaq. No matter what your opinion is, it was my job in this piece to argue for Shaq. There is NO argument if I come out and give the title to KAJ without making my case. These are arguably two of the best centers to ever play. In an argument, you have to take your side 100%, which is what I did.
hakeem 2 titles… shaq 4…. hmmmm
sounds like what shaq was doing along with what ever weakness he had on the court was still strong enough for 4 titles and a 3 peat.. again. ..hakeem 2…
Shaq overall dominated Hakeem:
IM like this.. IF I had to pick a center in their primes.. IM going with shaq… I think Kareem is the better all time player because of longevity of his career and his awards.. but if you look at shaqs title run vs kareems title runs. shaq was better in more than not.. the only title run that was weak for shaq was his last one which was similar to kareems last one.. but shaqs first three title runs are stronger than all of kareems… imo
to dismiss kaj as ‘winning the bulk of his rings’ as the 3rd or 4th option is ridiculous. of the 5 the ‘big fella’ won with lakers, ‘80,82,85,87,88, kareem was a disappearing factor in only the last two at 39,40 yrs old. kareem was 1st or 2nd option for the first 3 rings with jamaal wilkes, worthy or magic being his number 2 guy. kareem was usually the guy to go to in big moments, other than magic killing boston with his hook shot. that alone would make kareem better than shaq. you could not go to shaq down the stretch unless you simply wanted the opponent to foul him.
that said, if shaq could have hit 60% of his throws over his career or even 65% kareem’s scoring title probably would belong to oneal now
Article says the league has never seen a force like shaq. Present day bias. What about wilt. Yea wilt would not be intimidating today but go back to the 60s and wilt was the shaq of his day and waas even a bigger beast as wilt rebounded, something shaq lagged in. As for kareeem vs shaq. Easily kaj. Kareem played against betteer centers: wilt , bill walton, moses malone and hakeem for a few years. Karreem at 38 dropped 45 on the hakkeem and sampson. He dominated wilt (tho wilt was aged by then). He got the best out of walton most of the time. Kaj would not stop shaq but shaq would not stop kaj either. At least i could count on kaj to be in late game situations. And hakkeem vs shaq weell hakeem had more game. Hakeeem could not stop shaq but could contain him and still control the paint to stop shaqs teammates. Shaq could not stop hakkeem or his teaammates. That is the difference. Shaq had a better record vs hakeem but usually had better teams and when it mattered in the finals hakeem did more