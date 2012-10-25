Bidding Basketball: How To Be A Superfan In The Southeast Division

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Atlanta Hawks #Miami Heat
10.25.12 6 years ago
The 2012-13 NBA regular season is right around the corner. For fans, this means it’s time to re-up on your team’s merchandise. Anyone can go to the nearest sporting goods store and pick up a brand new jersey or hat, but what about the unique collectibles that separate the dyed-in-the-wool fan from the bandwagon supporter? These can be found on eBay. In the weeks leading up to NBA tip-off, Bidding Basketball will scavenge the online auction site’s “infinite inventory of NBA junk” for rare, memorable and/or quirky basketball memorabilia from all 30 teams.

RELATED:
How To Be A Superfan In The Atlantic Division
How To Be A Superfan In The Central Division

Today, we explore the Southeast Division.

*** *** ***

ATLANTA HAWKS
Live Auction: Atlanta Hawks Pin ~ Wings ~ NBA ~ Atlanta’s Air Force
Buy It Now: $6.00, plus shipping
“Head in the clouds, high in the sky, who ever said that men were not supposed to fly? Off and running, we came to play, we are the highest fliers in the NBA.” So begins Tom Grose and the Varsity‘s 1986 record entitled, “Nothing Can Stop Us, We’re Atlanta’s Air Force.” The song and subsequent music video (which I highly recommend re-watching if only for Doc Rivers‘ incredible dance moves) served ostensibly as promotional vehicles for the Hawks in the mid-1980s. The most prominent high-flyer on the Hawks was “The Human Highlight Film,” Dominique Wilkins, who averaged 29.3 points per game from 1985-1988 (tops in the league in 1985-86), and won two Slam Dunk Contests in 1985 and 1990 (and runner-up in 1986 and 1988). Teammate Spud Webb – at all of 5-7 – also won the dunk competition in 1986. “Atlanta’s Air Force” was not only an exciting team to watch, they were a legitimate title contender, too. The Hawks reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals for three consecutive seasons under head coach Mike Fratello, and in the year “Nothing Can Stop Us” was released, they finished first in the Central Division in the regular season. The pin listed above celebrates those Atlanta Air Force teams – no matter how hilarious/terrible/dated their theme song is today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Atlanta Hawks#Miami Heat
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSglen riceMIAMI HEATORLANDO MAGICStyle - Kicks and GearWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP