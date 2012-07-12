Blake Griffin Hurt His Knee In A Team USA Scrimmage, Anthony Davis Set To Join The Team

Adrian Wojnarowksi of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Blake Griffin twisted his left knee in a Team USA scrimmage on Wednesday, and is now on his way back to Los Angeles to be evaluated by team doctors. It is the same knee that Griffin hurt during the Clippers’ playoff run. Griffin’s potential loss is a big blow for the Team USA squad, which is already lacking in size. The severity of the injury is not known as of yet, and Griffin is scheduled to receive an MRI.

Team USA officials are not wasting any time, however, as they’ve asked Anthony Davis, now of the New Orleans Hornets, to join the squad immediately. Davis, as you may remember, was one of three final cuts from the roster, along with Eric Gordon and Rudy Gay. Although Davis won’t be able to provide the offensive spark of Griffin’s high-flying game, he’ll be a huge upgrade defensively. And with Tyson Chandler currently the only center/shot-blocker on the roster, Davis’ presence will help to alleviate that potential team weakness.

Should Team USA have brought Anthony Davis onto the squad?

