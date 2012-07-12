Blake Griffin Hurt His Knee In A Team USA Scrimmage, Anthony Davis Set To Join The Team

#Olympics #Blake Griffin
07.12.12 6 years ago

Adrian Wojnarowksi of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Blake Griffin twisted his left knee in a Team USA scrimmage on Wednesday, and is now on his way back to Los Angeles to be evaluated by team doctors. It is the same knee that Griffin hurt during the Clippers’ playoff run. Griffin’s potential loss is a big blow for the Team USA squad, which is already lacking in size. The severity of the injury is not known as of yet, and Griffin is scheduled to receive an MRI.

Team USA officials are not wasting any time, however, as they’ve asked Anthony Davis, now of the New Orleans Hornets, to join the squad immediately. Davis, as you may remember, was one of three final cuts from the roster, along with Eric Gordon and Rudy Gay. Although Davis won’t be able to provide the offensive spark of Griffin’s high-flying game, he’ll be a huge upgrade defensively. And with Tyson Chandler currently the only center/shot-blocker on the roster, Davis’ presence will help to alleviate that potential team weakness.

Should Team USA have brought Anthony Davis onto the squad?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Blake Griffin
TAGSANTHONY DAVISBLAKE GRIFFINOLYMPICSOlympics 2012Real StoriesTEAM USA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP