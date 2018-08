Blake Griffin wasn’t about to let LeBron James show him up. After the King hit with a left-handed windmill, Blake dropped a nasty, power windmill early in the first half of the NBA All-Star Game.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.