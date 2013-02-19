Blake Griffin’s All-Star PE Jordan Super.Fly 2

There’s a final scene to the newest Jumpman commercial where the basketball blows into countless multi-colored parts. Aesthetically, that’s as good an analogy as I can find what how the All-Star game appeared on my screen between all the multi-colored player edition sneakers and socks. Adidas sported a neon green shoe, but it wasn’t the only shoemaker to choose that color: Jumpman outfitted Blake Griffin in a neon Super.Fly 2. We’ve got pictures.

The photos come via our friends at Panini America, the company that got their hands on the shoes after Griffin took them off. The green is offset by a standard gray that’s an interesting contrast between standout and ho-hum. As a whole, though, they get raves from this reviewer. Be sure to head over to Panini’s site to see all the pictures.

