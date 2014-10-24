Blazers Owner Paul Allen Pledges $100 Million To Tackle Deadly Ebola Virus

#Portland Trail Blazers
10.24.14 4 years ago

Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen recently donated $26 million to help curb the sweeping, deadly impact of Ebola. A few days later, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder has quadrupled his efforts – he’s pledging an additional $100 million.

From The New York Times:

“Everybody feels called sometimes to really pursue a certain thing that resonates with them, and this has resonated with me,” Mr. Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft, said in a telephone interview on Thursday…

We’re up against an extremely tough opponent here,” he said. “The exponential nature of the growth of this disease is really a challenge — we’ve already seen in the U.S. where one case quickly became two.”

Allen also created a website, TackleEbola.com, that allows individuals to make specific donations to different projects that fight the influence of Ebola. Donors have the choice to contribute to a Medevac fund, implementation of hand-washing stations, protections for children, and many more direct causes.

10,000 people in West Africa have been diagnosed with Ebola; nearly 4,900 have perished. Due to the incredible philanthropic drive of people like Allen, we can help heal those afflicted with Ebola and stop the spread of the virus before it spirals further out of control.

Will you join with Allen and Tackle Ebola?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSLatest NewsPaul AllenPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP