Damian Lillard’s future has been a topic of conversation in recent months, but apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers’ star isn’t going anywhere. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Blazers have made clear in conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers that they plan on appeasing Lillard’s desire to stick around and try to build something in Portland.

The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Lillard has repeatedly expressed his commitment to want to remain in Portland on his current long-term contract, and interim GM Joe Cronin has also expressed a strong commitment to continue building the franchise around the All-NBA guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

As for why this is popping up now, Philly finds itself in the midst of trying to find a trade that sends All-NBA guard/forward Ben Simmons somewhere else. This has been the case all season long — Simmons has not taken the floor for the Sixers this season due to his desire to seek greener pastures — but Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe report that their efforts to find a trade have ramped up in recent days due to the fact that players who signed new contracts over the summer become eligible to be traded starting on Dec. 15.

ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league's 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved. https://t.co/f2nYMp353z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

It is not guaranteed, of course, that the Sixers get anything back for Simmons right on the 15th, as Daryl Morey has stressed that the team is willing to play the long game with the hopes of getting a superstar. But in the event they are able to find a move in the next week or so, it would appear that any deal with Portland would have to include someone other than Lillard.