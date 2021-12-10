damian lillard ben simmons
Report: The Blazers Have Told The Sixers That Damian Lillard Isn't Available In Trade Talks

Damian Lillard’s future has been a topic of conversation in recent months, but apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers’ star isn’t going anywhere. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Blazers have made clear in conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers that they plan on appeasing Lillard’s desire to stick around and try to build something in Portland.

As for why this is popping up now, Philly finds itself in the midst of trying to find a trade that sends All-NBA guard/forward Ben Simmons somewhere else. This has been the case all season long — Simmons has not taken the floor for the Sixers this season due to his desire to seek greener pastures — but Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe report that their efforts to find a trade have ramped up in recent days due to the fact that players who signed new contracts over the summer become eligible to be traded starting on Dec. 15.

It is not guaranteed, of course, that the Sixers get anything back for Simmons right on the 15th, as Daryl Morey has stressed that the team is willing to play the long game with the hopes of getting a superstar. But in the event they are able to find a move in the next week or so, it would appear that any deal with Portland would have to include someone other than Lillard.

