For the first time since 1971, the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions. The team completed its ascent to basketball’s mountaintop on Tuesday night with a hard-fought 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns, giving them a 4-2 series victory and capping off a years-long effort to bring a title to Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm of the franchise.

While all of the attention is one Antetokounmpo’s NBA Finals MVP-winning performance, and deservedly so, a pair of dudes who played major roles in this title run were reserves Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis. Connaughton hit on 44.1 percent of his threes during the Finals and was a willing and aggressive rebounder, while Portis provided toughness and shooting off the bench, with his 16 points in Game 6 giving Antetokounmpo some much-needed help.

After the game, the pair appeared on NBA TV to discuss a number of things, including how much champagne they had drank. Kristen Ledlow wanted to know how much of the bubbly they’d put down before they hopped onto the airwaves, which led to the pair looking at one another and laughing extremely hard.

Kristen: "How much champagne have you had tonight?"

Pat & Bobby: "BWAHAHAHAHAHA" pic.twitter.com/x4zsBfthz6 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 21, 2021

The devious locking of eyes that they partook in before laughing hysterically is just terrific. I sincerely hope that both of them are still celebrating with the finest bottles of Dom Pérignon they can get their hands on.