An Overjoyed Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Named NBA Finals MVP

In Game 6, the series-clinching win for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth an all-time performance with a 50-point, 14-rebound, five-block night. When Milwaukee won, there was no real doubt that he would be named NBA Finals MVP.

What Antetokounmpo did in the NBA Finals, his first, is nothing short of remarkable. He became the first player since Shaquille O’Neal in 2001 to post a 40-10-5 line in any playoff game. He became the first player to post a 50-10-5 line since 1973-74, when blocks started getting tracked as a stat. And for the series, Antetokounmpo largely dominated, averaging 35.1 points and 13.1 rebounds across six games.

When he accepted his trophy, Antetokounmpo also made a point to shout out Khris Middleton, saying “Khris, we did it huh?” before going over to hug the teammate he’s been playing with since entering the league in 2013.

In his full speech, Antetokounmpo also thanked Milwaukee while being doused with MVP chants from the crowd.

“I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me,” Antetokounmpo said. “You know, I thank my teammates, man. They played hard every freaking game. I trusted this team. I wanted to do it here. I wanted to do it with these guys. I’m happy. I’m happy that we were able to get it done.”

Antetokounmpo was, by far, the most dominant player in the series from start to finish, and by Game 6, nothing the Suns threw at him worked. As a result, he’s adding a couple of trophies to his rapidly-expanding trophy case.

