Since 2014, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has handed out a significant cash prize (and bragging rights) to the winning team in a summer basketball extravaganza. Throughout TBT’s history, a team called Boeheim’s Army, founded by Syracuse alumni, has been a fixture, but they were not able to win the ultimate prize until Tuesday evening. In a back-and-forth contest, Boeheim’s Army outlasted Team 23 by a final score of 69-67, and the winning bucket came on a memorable, walk-off three-pointer by Keifer Sykes.

KEIFER SYKES FOR $1 MILLION!!!!!!!!!!!!@BoeheimsArmy IS YOUR TBT 2021 CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tgAwO8tMpa — TBT (@thetournament) August 4, 2021

TBT employs the Elam Ending, ensuring that the final play of each and every game will end with the ball going through the net, rather than playing to triple zeroes on the clock. In this instance, that set up for incredibly interesting drama, with both teams missing potential game-winners before Sykes connected on a well-contested triple.

Sykes was the star of the night even before the final basket, finishing with a game-best 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting and 3-for-6 from three-point range. The TBT win wasn’t the only positive thing for Sykes either, as it was quickly reported that the 27-year-old guard will be signing a contract of some kind with the Indiana Pacers.

After hitting a game-winner to win The Basketball Tournament $1M prize, guard Keifer Sykes has agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

While TBT isn’t considered must-see viewing for casual basketball fans, it often provides real excitement and this was no different. Following the final bucket, there was clear joy and, if nothing else, the folks from Boeheim’s Army will split $1 million and memories that will resonate for years to come.