Part of the Atlanta Hawks’ spending this offseason included forking over a pretty penny to bring Sacramento Kings wing Bogdan Bogdanovic to town. With the team having its eyes firmly set on making the postseason for the first time since 2017, bringing in players like Bogdanovic who immediately make them better was an important part of the plan.

He’s come off the bench in most of the team’s games this year, and it’s been a process getting him used to his new digs, as Bogdanovic is averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25.3 minutes per game. But on Saturday night against Charlotte, Bogdanovic hit a bump in the road when he had to leave the team’s game with a leg injury. Bogdanovic brought the ball up the floor and tried to get past an attempted steal by LaMelo Ball. He planted his right foot awkwardly and ended up going down in serious pain — a warning that the video does not look particularly good.

Bogdanovic helped off the floor by trainers

While his ankle rolled pretty badly, the team ultimately announced that Bogdanovic would miss the remainder of a game with a knee injury.

Bogdan Bogdanović (right knee injury): Will not return

At the time of his injury, Bogdanovic had five points in 11 minutes of work. There is no word on whether this sort of injury that will keep him out for any period of time. The Hawks’ next game is on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.