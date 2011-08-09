Bonzi Wells: The Player You Hate To Love

Bonzaaaiiiii. I used to yell it all the time, post someone up, take one or two dribbles, turn over my right shoulder, plant my left foot, jump back and launch a fadeaway. It felt so good whenever it would fall, the kind of shot you always marvel over because it appears so easy yet almost always promises to be impossible, the kind of shot that makes you feel like you can do anything when you’re young.
I wasn’t much of a post player, even when I was one of the tallest kids. I wanted to play on the perimeter, shoot wing jumpers, pass from the high post, bring the ball up. But I changed pretty quickly, if only for a short time. It was an obsession. Almost overnight, I was backing people down, playing physical and forgetting about the rest of my game. I wanted to post up and finish with up-and-unders and fallaways. Who knew some guy named Bonzi would be the cause?
Bonzi Wells came and went like a comet. Out of nowhere, he was getting big minutes â€“ and dominating for very brief stretches â€“ in the Western Conference Finals. Two years later, he was dropping 17 a night for a playoff team, and went on to score 45 in a playoff game against Dallas. It all started during the Blazers 2000 playoff run. He got big minutes in a few games against Utah in the second round, and then really picked it up in the WCF against the Lakers.
The Blazers brought him in for short stretches, and he would destroy any wing that attempted to guard him in the post. It got bad enough that in Game 2, a guy who averaged 8.8 points during the regular season was commanding double teams.
I saw him as a difference-maker. I disliked the Lakers, and loved that Portland team. Their bench was good enough to win 40 games on their own, and the starters rotated between sly and witty (Scottie Pippen), fun to watch (Arvydas Sabonis) and unpredictably awesome (a young Rasheed Wallace). Bonzi nearly was the difference, his game so raw and non-versatile that he rarely ever left the comfort of the mid-post. When he came in, you knew what would happen…
*
My All “I don’t know why I love these dudes” team
PG: Alvin Williams
SG: Bonzi Wells
SF: Glen Rice
PF: Al Harrington
C: Matt Geiger
*
Bonzi was one of those guys that you knew you probably shouldn’t love, but you always did. Every night you would check his numbers, then how it all affected his averages. If he went cold for a few nights in a row, and his scoring dropped, you were heated. He was that guy for me, and I will never understand why. We played nothing alike. I couldn’t identify with him. Yet sometimes, all it takes is an introduction at the right time and you’re hooked.
Bonzi was always one of my favorite players and attempting to pinpoint why was impossible. He wasn’t overly exciting. He had a rep for being a troublemaker off the court. Once he became a full-time starter in the NBA, his teams never won in the playoffs. He was good, but never great.
As he became an everyday player, he lost a little bit of that edge too. He was still a beast in the post, but he started to drift to the perimeter, took more threes and jump shots, and didn’t stick to his money maker as much. I liked him better when he did less.
As I got older, I drifted out to the perimeter as well. But whenever I do get into the post, and start throwing up jump hooks or fadeaways or drop-steps, there’s still a part of me that wants to shout Bonzaaaiiii.
Which random players do you always find yourself watching?
you had a man-crush on Alvin Williams?!!?
fail…Fail….FAIL!!!
Bonzi Wells is one of the best post-up guards to ever play the game. There was a time when that dude was unguardable on the block, and don’t forget what he did to the Spurs in the playoffs with Sac Town(22ppg 12rpg).I read a report that said he had a workout with the Knicks, and that he was giving people the business. The same article said that he dropped 30 pounds, and now he’s down to 220lbs. I’m pulling for him I love Bonzi’s game when he’s focused.
@Sean…Dime needs to post some Bonzi Wells video, I don’t think people remember how good he was.
Alvin Williams was one of the more underrated players of the past decade or so. His knee problems killed his career. Injuries hit Glen Rice too. Matt Geiger was just a damn foul wagon. Bonzi’s attitude killed his career. Al Harrington’s one of the biggest ball hogs this side of Allen Iverson.
@SwissArmyKnife5 If you can find a good mix, post it. I looked for a while, couldn’t find anything sufficient besides actual game footage of the 00 WCF.
Ruben Patterson. You knew something was going to happen, whether amazing or a train wreck, when he touched the ball. He wasn’t fundamental and he sure as hell didn’t have the skills that make a prototypical baller, but he would put it on some night. Plus, he always had great quotes.
Good call on Alvin Williams. He had Allen Iverson’s number every time they matched up. He even dropped AI to the ground on a couple of occasions. It’s really too bad his knees got jacked up. He was just coming into his own. He carried the Raptors team into the playoffs when VC went out with 14 games left and 7 games out for the 8th seed. Heckler needs to recognize.
Here’s my “I like em, and what?!” team…
PG: Alvin Williams
SG: Toss up between Dell “Hot Like” Curry or Dan Majerle
SF: Anthony Mason
PF: Otis Thorpe
C: Theo Ratliff/Oliver Miller
I won’t even lie, I thought Oliver Miller was an enigma. He was good when he had his health in check. Sure he had weight issues, but there’s no denying his soft hands, passing ability, and overall feel for the game. He had natural skills, and then some. Before the haters come trolling on here… How many other centers have you guys seen throw a behind the back bounce pass from the baseline to a streaking guard cutting through traffic, and hit him on the money?
Ruben will defend and every now and then will dunk on somebody.
Yeah Ruben Patterson was the type off dude that just went after you no matter what. He was in the NBA purely off of Athletic ability, heart,and hustle.
omg I think i Just got a semi simply by reading the name Alvin Williams. I had a SERIOUS man crush on him while he played for my raptors growing up. If vince had 1/10th of the heart Boogie had we could have won a championship.
[www.cincysportsfanatix.com]
Its the mole
Rex Chapman was the boss.
My squad of oddballs:
PG: Dana Barros, little man who can rain 3’s and that super high arcing runner with either hand was sick!
SG: Ron Harper, what can I say, he’s my fave player ever. Classy, selfless, savvy, athletic in his early days.
SF: Nick Anderson, take away his free throw chokes late in his career, he was a solid inside-out scoring threat
PF: Grant Long, the consummate professional. always hustled
C: Mark West, not only posted the highest FG% but he was a rock…his game was simple never took a shot anything past 4-5 feet away, but he did work inside on both ends!
Your thoughts?
Good fuckin call on Sexy Rexy. That mid-air catch and shot in one motion with 0.4, or something like that on the clock, was bananas.
My Why-the-Hell-Do-I-Like-that-Guy Squad:
PG: Haywood Workman (nothing sexy about his game, his team, or anything else, I was 7 and I think I liked his name. Solid floor general though.)
SG: Qyntell Woods – between being a member of the Jail Blazers, once using his rookie card for ID in a traffic stop, how can you not like him. dude sucked, but great stories.
SF: Rasual Butler – saw him drop 40 on URI my freshman year of college. The one Explorer that was a worthwhile NBA player since I started there (apologies to the Steve Smith no one here’s ever heard of.)
PF: PJ Brown (before he ever came to the Cs)
C: Luc Longley – the guy just looked so slovenly, it made you feel like anyone that was 7′ tall could ball, even though dude had a little bit of game
Backups:
PG: Ed Cota – always figured he could be a homeless man’s Mark Jackson in the L. Never happened, what a player in college though. The stereotypical floor general
PF: Vlad Radmanovic. For 2 reasons: 1. Phil thought it was a good idea to put him as the starting 3 and guard Pierce in the 08 Finals. This is never mentioned but was a HUUUUUGE (I can’t put enough U’s in here) reason we won that chip. 2. This epicness: [www.youtube.com]
FRED JONES !!
PG: Sam Cassell – Best Mid ranger jumper in the league
SG: Derek Anderson – Just fun to watch
SF: Shawn Marion – Does everything
PF: Chris Webber – Best Passing big man
C; Yao Ming – Tall skillful China Man!
Bonzi was like the 9th man on rotation and he would come in and just drop 10 points in 2-3 minute stretches off of crazy ass fadeaways. And if instep out to mind his fade, he beats u with the first step and lay in.
My odd u hate to love team
PG Alvin Williams was all heart. Solid D and always a trust worthy decision maker. Love my Raps during that era
SG the 1999 New York Knicks Latrell Sprewell
SF Hedo Turgolu 2000-2002 Kings fearless and efficient
PF Anthony Mason – dude can’t shoot free throws but he was a BEAST manning the NY Paint
C Sabonis/ Divac – witty, good hands, super high Basketball IQ
Reserves: Detlef Schrempf – Seattle Sonics days
Muggsy Bogues!!!
Bill Wennington
Whatever happened to Eddie Jones dime????
Totally forgot Nick The Quick and Dikembe Mutumbo !!!!
I didn’t know alotta people likes Ruben Patterson. I thought it was only me who loved how hard this dude played. Where is he now btw?
I didn’t know alotta people liked Ruben Patterson. I thought it was only me who loved how hard this dude played. Where is he now btw?
Ruben’s just got Bernie Madoffed: [news.cincinnati.com]
Ruben would’ve had a longer career if he could’ve stayed out of legal trouble and he did tend to raise hell on teams. That got him labelled.
ya, got him labeled “The Nanny Stopper”
I love the story about Zach Randolph breaking his jaw and being so scared that Ruben was gonna shoot him that he slept at a teammate’s place for a while. When even young Zach Randolph is scared of you, you know you’re gangsta as hell.
PG :: Mookie Blaylock. The unflashiest dude of all time. Could’ve been the greatest WNBA player of all time. Owns one of the worst highlight reels on youtube. [www.youtube.com]
SG :: Bonzi no doubt. Textbook black hole. Gave Bobby Knight the runs. Didn’t even consider passing his whole career…but damn did he make that shit sexy. Plus didn’t he have metal rods in his legs?
SF :: Any Chris Mullin Courtside Countdown play ever. Just unnecessary inspiration for old dudes who still ball at YMCA. Also could ball like nobodies business after a fifth of vodka.
PF :: Robert Horry. Big Shot Bob just killed so many teams while playing for some of the most infuriating teams (Lakers & Spurs). Many a profanity has been yelled at the TV after he shoved the dagger through the hearts of so many.
C :: Gheorge Muresan. I dunno what it is about his face, but I wanna deliver one of these right in his suckhole. [www.youtube.com]
boners for Alvin Williams? C’mon Son! Probably the worst Raptor of all time just for the sheer amount of time we had to witness his tremendously average game.
@ Swann
That was Bubba Wells from Austin Peay. He got drafted by the Mavericks. He holds the NBA record for being the fastest player to foul out of a game which he set back in 97 against the Bulls. He fouled out in 3 minutes.
Remember when th emedia labled Reuben the Kobe Stopper, that was the beginning of the end ha ha ha
1st Championship BJ Armstrong got 2 chips one for his finger and the other for his shoulder, year 2 he was waving off MJ and Scottie and pulling a 3 on the break…and on the way out!
SG:Derek Anderson. I loved the guy at the Cavs and hated the fact Wesley Person started over him. His Clipper and San Ant days were good as well. It’s just a shame about all his knee injuries in college and the pro’s.
PG:Chris Whitney. Backed up Rod Strickland for so long, then with Rod gone, he showed some skills.
SF:Scott Burrell. At Charlotte he was nice, then i nearly creamed my pants when he was at the Bulls for the Last Dance
PF: Gary Trent. DUDE WAS STRONG!
C: Brian Williams AKA Bison Dell (RIP). At Denver he was good, but when he was going toe to toe with the mailman as a member of the bulls, and being a Bulls Center that could give a facial…….Oh My!
6th Man: Chris Morris. The dude looked like a ventriloquist’s dummy but could hit a big shot if he had to.
Honourable mention: Jud Buechler The NBA’s greatest Volley ball player :)
In the early 2K’s (2000-2003ish) I love watching Tim Thomas when he was on the Bucks as he would come off the bench from 15 points off the bench with a combination of 3’s, dunks, etc. in about 20 mins and go back to the bench like nothing happened. He made it look so easy.
Bonzi was on my list too, loved how he could bang and guard, still get up to slam on guys, and could hit the 3. Plus he would talk mad shit on the court.
Quentin Richardson on the clippers, kinda like Bonzi in how he could bang any guard down low and could drain from outside too. This was before he became nothing but a spot up 3pt shooter.
All 3 of these guys had madd game but were never consistent enough to be starters, but always showed flashes which left you wanting more!