Booze & Ball: Pairing NBA Players And Drinks That Represent Them

Endorsement deals can score an athlete millions of dollars. Of course, such are relegated to shoes and clothing, but in the name of branching out with their branding, why don’t NBA players sign with booze companies?

Okay, it’ll probably never happen. They’re role models, no matter what Charles Barkley says. If the taboo ever goes away, here’s some pairings of players and alcoholic beverages that might make some marketing sense.

LeBron James – Hennessy

Fit for a King. He’s smooth and pricey, but you know what you’re getting and you know it’ll be damn good. Sometimes people will criticize him for cheap branding tactics based on looks alone (or how many times he gets mentioned by his rapper friends in their songs), but when it comes down to it, he’s going to impress. Simply put, people will judge others who drink him, but if brought to your place, you’re bound to enjoy it. Don’t lie.

Derrick Rose – Grey Goose

He doesn’t talk much because he really has little to say, but when it’s time to go to work, there’s no doubt he’ll get the job done. And while he fits the mold of many other players of his kind with his brashness, effectiveness and flashiness, he’s not your average point guard – he’s top notch.

Ron Artest – Four Loko

You never know what to expect when you roll with him. But you know that if you give him a chance, nothing will turn out bland or boring. Some days he might make you want forget what happens, other times you might actually forget. But three out of every 10 times, the evening will be spectacular. And that’s good enough to keep him around.