Booze & Ball: Pairing NBA Players And Drinks That Represent Them

Okay, it’ll probably never happen. They’re role models, no matter what Charles Barkley says. If the taboo ever goes away, here’s some pairings of players and alcoholic beverages that might make some marketing sense.
LeBron James – Hennessy
Fit for a King. He’s smooth and pricey, but you know what you’re getting and you know it’ll be damn good. Sometimes people will criticize him for cheap branding tactics based on looks alone (or how many times he gets mentioned by his rapper friends in their songs), but when it comes down to it, he’s going to impress. Simply put, people will judge others who drink him, but if brought to your place, you’re bound to enjoy it. Don’t lie.
Derrick Rose – Grey Goose
He doesn’t talk much because he really has little to say, but when it’s time to go to work, there’s no doubt he’ll get the job done. And while he fits the mold of many other players of his kind with his brashness, effectiveness and flashiness, he’s not your average point guard – he’s top notch.
Ron Artest – Four Loko
You never know what to expect when you roll with him. But you know that if you give him a chance, nothing will turn out bland or boring. Some days he might make you want forget what happens, other times you might actually forget. But three out of every 10 times, the evening will be spectacular. And that’s good enough to keep him around.
Handing Ron Artest a cooler of Four Lokos and video taping everything that happens would make for great reality TV. Well, at least it would be the best reality TV on the Lakers.
But what about Khloe and Lamar?!
you guys must be bored
…Lebum James is not “I just hit the liquor store & got myself a bottle” hennessy, he’s “$10 a shot in the club hennessy”…big…BIG difference between the two
…@ Mr. Chibbs…my sentiments exactly…this is a prelude of things to come after the draft
I don’t get the Nowitzki part… he’s done more with less than most other players in recent memory. Just because the JET had two or three good play off games doesn’t mean that he’s an All Star all of a sudden…
Kevin Durant=Pure Water (jumper is always wet)
Birdman Andersen = Dos Equis
one more violation of the anti-drug policy and he’s outta here…
DeShawn Stevenson = Aristocrat Vodka
Cheap and nasty just like his neck tat.
Chris Bosh – Non-Alcoholic Beer
Looks and tastes like beer but it isn’t really beer.
Mike Miller – Miller Light
Not as good as Reggie. Miller time can happen but not as often as you want it to be.
Rashard Lewis – The Hotel Mini-Bar
Very expensive for something very ordinary.
Elton Brand/Gilbert Arenas – Fenway Park Beer
Overpriced as hell.
@ en fuego – haha nice